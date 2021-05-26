Chief Justice Talks Empowerment at Cleveland Private Girls’ School

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor (left) and Student Class Vice President Madeline Friedman (right)

Ohio Supreme Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor spoke to 100 students at the Laurel School for Girls in Shaker Heights recently to share her career path and offer advice to students.

“You attend a great school and you are blessed to be living in an age when you know that women can do anything,” Chief Justice O’Connor told the group.

“But even now, not everyone thinks like that. The only way to combat that is by succeeding…in fact there is a saying, nothing succeeds like success.”

Student Class Vice President Madeline Friedman invited the chief justice as part of the Laurel School’s speaker series. Students ranged in age from 12 to 18.

Student Abigail Clayton said the speech reminded her to explore more areas of study.

Chief Justice O’Connor told the group that it was OK not to have your career journey planned out early in life.

“I usually stay within science and English but after the wise words Chief Justice O'Connor shared, I wanted to experiment with a lot more,” Clayton said. “What struck me about her speech was how unexpected her career had come to her.”

“She was happy as a judge and in every job she had, but she still believed she could become better.”

“Her speech really impacted me,” said student Linden Spence. “Most of my friends are already talking about where they want to go to college, and what they want their future professions to be. But I have no idea what I want to do when I grow up, so hearing her talk about how it's OK to not have your future figured out yet really helped me.”

Growing up, Chief Justice O’Connor also attended an all-girls’ school, and a women’s college. She shared her story -- from teenager to lawyer to magistrate to judge, followed by prosecutor, lieutenant governor, justice and chief justice.

“Her speech made me understand that no matter your gender or race, you can still achieve your dreams if you keep pushing and working hard,” said student Rida Tahir. “I related to her going to an all-girls’ school. It showed me that women have authority and there should be no doubt about it.”

In a Q & A session, Chief Justice O’Connor reflected on her time as associate justice until she was elected to become Ohio’s first female chief justice.

“Chief Justice O'Connor is definitely a smart woman who worked hard to get herself to where she is today,” said student Claire Sheeler. “It was interesting to hear about the cases she had to take as a lawyer and judge, and I'm glad she came.”