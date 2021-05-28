Benjamin Shen is appointed new CEO of QUBYX
HONG KONG, CHINA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board of QUBYX has appointed Benjamin Shen as the new CEO and President of QUBYX from May 1, 2021. Shen is currently a member of the Executive Board and CTO of QUBYX with more than 10 years of experience working at QUBYX. Shen will overview all global operation of QUBYX.
Shen will fill a gap left by Marc Leppla. Marc was victim of a road traffic accident in the south of France. Marc founded QUBYX in 1997 and invented the PerfectLum software.
“It is a very special honor for me to follow Marc. He had such a tremendous influence on my life and career. With the passionate team at QUBYX, I will work hard to develop new medical systems. As a strong brand, we will continue Marc’s successful work.” says Benjamin Shen
QUBYX’s PerfectLum is a multi-platform, multilingual, full-featured, calibration system with remote management that significantly enhances display performance in all circumstances. More importantly, PerfectLum provides up-to-date industry-specific compliance with medical imaging
standards (Including NEMA DICOM part 14 GSDF). This is the first time that such industry-specific standards have been achievable on a Mac.
About Qubyx
Qubyx develops advanced turnkey software solutions used in a number of industries, relying on image quality. With our powerful, easy to handle and cost-saving tools you can always be certain that your devices reproduce colors accurately.
For further details, please contact
Mr. Benjamin Shen
Shen (at) qubyx . com
QUBYX Hong Kong
China
