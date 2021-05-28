Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,012 in the last 365 days.

Benjamin Shen is appointed new CEO of QUBYX

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board of QUBYX has appointed Benjamin Shen as the new CEO and President of QUBYX from May 1, 2021. Shen is currently a member of the Executive Board and CTO of QUBYX with more than 10 years of experience working at QUBYX. Shen will overview all global operation of QUBYX.

Shen will fill a gap left by Marc Leppla. Marc was victim of a road traffic accident in the south of France. Marc founded QUBYX in 1997 and invented the PerfectLum software.

“It is a very special honor for me to follow Marc. He had such a tremendous influence on my life and career. With the passionate team at QUBYX, I will work hard to develop new medical systems. As a strong brand, we will continue Marc’s successful work.” says Benjamin Shen

QUBYX’s PerfectLum is a multi-platform, multilingual, full-featured, calibration system with remote management that significantly enhances display performance in all circumstances. More importantly, PerfectLum provides up-to-date industry-specific compliance with medical imaging
standards (Including NEMA DICOM part 14 GSDF). This is the first time that such industry-specific standards have been achievable on a Mac.


About Qubyx
Qubyx develops advanced turnkey software solutions used in a number of industries, relying on image quality. With our powerful, easy to handle and cost-saving tools you can always be certain that your devices reproduce colors accurately.

For further details, please contact
Mr. Benjamin Shen
Shen (at) qubyx . com
QUBYX Hong Kong
China

Benjamin Shen
QUBYX Software
+1 5186181012
shen@qubyx.com

You just read:

Benjamin Shen is appointed new CEO of QUBYX

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.