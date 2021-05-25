When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 25, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 25, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for under processing Company Name: Randall Foods Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Fully Cooked Great Northern Beans

Company Announcement

Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling certain jarred beans under the “Hurst’s” Brand because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. The recall includes the following products:

Brand Description UPC Batch/Lot Numbers “Best By” Date Hurst Glass Jar Fully Cooked Great Northern Beans 48OZ 0 256012 0 TGN19253 9/9/2022

The product was co-packed and sold in 48oz glass jars with yellow labels with “Hurst's Brand” at the label top. Four hundred and thirty-seven (437) cases of affected product were shipped between November 7, 2019 and September 28, 2020 for distribution in the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

No other Hurst’s Brand products are included in this recall.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased jars of Hurst’s brand beans, with the above Batch/Lot number or “Best By” date should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding Hurst's Brand product may contact the N.K. Hurst Company at 317-631-7754 or Randall Foods toll free at 1-888-462-2362 or email at recall@randallbeans.com.

