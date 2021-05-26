2021-05-26 09:10:01.527 Family Birthdays Lead to $76,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-05-26 09:10:01.527

Billy Utterback of Paris won the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash jackpot on May 17. He matched all five numbers drawn – 4, 11, 19, 27 and 31 – to win the night’s $76,000 prize.

The numbers hold a special place in Utterback’s heart, as they represent birthdays from members of his family.

Utterback, who has consistently played the game for the past few years, was shocked to find out he had won the jackpot after checking his ticket.

“I took the ticket to the cashier who told me, ‘You’re the big winner!’”

The ticket was purchased at Abel’s Quik Shop. located at 719 S. Main St. in Paris.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.