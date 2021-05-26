Blood Culture Test Market Size to Reach $8.18 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, bloodstream infections, and sepsis, increase in demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, and surge in R&D activities and strict regulations from government drive the growth of the global blood culture test market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Blood Culture Test Market generated $3.90 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11479



Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for blood culture tests has increased since the outbreak of Covid-19 to detect the presence of virus in a patient’s body. However, the ban on international trade has created a huge shortage.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The global blood culture test market is segmented into product, methods, application, and region.

Based on product, the report is divided into consumables, instruments, and software and services. The consumables segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11479



On the basis of methods, the report is classified into conventional and automated. The conventional segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. On the contrary, the automated segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The global blood culture test is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The global blood culture test includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Becton, Dickinson and company (BD), Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd, Bruker Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Luminex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, OpGen Inc., Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and T2 Biosystems, Inc.

