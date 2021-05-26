Global Edge AI Software Market Estimated to Hit $3,093.2 Million and Grow with a Significant CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [284 Pages] Report by Research Dive

The global edge AI software market is predicted to observe notable growth in the upcoming years. Growing utilization of edge AI software in the telecom sector is driving the growth of the market. The solution sub-segment, video and image recognition sub-segment, automotive sub-segment, and autonomous vehicles sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The North American region is estimated to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global edge AI software market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the market is projected to hit $3,093.2 million and rise with a remarkable CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a comprehensive lookout of the present scenario and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and guarantees to be a trustworthy source of data and all-inclusive market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market Growth:

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made a positive impact on the growth of the market. This is mostly owing to the closure of various organizations due to implementation of lockdown during the pandemic. However, several companies are increasingly adopting edge AI software for complete automation in organizational processes to enable smooth functioning of the work processes amidst the crisis period.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing utilization of edge AI software in the telecom sector due to its various advantages like contextual push intelligence, 360 insight capability across the connected systems, accessibility of productivity tools in single place, and others is boosting the growth of the global edge AI software market. Moreover, edge AI software can be used in connected vehicles for immediate processing of data with safe hardware that is used to run the connected or autonomous vehicles. This factor is expected to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, dearth of experienced labors and ethical issues related to edge AI software are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The report segments the global edge AI software market into component, data source, application, end-user, and region.

Solution Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among the component segment, the solution sub-segment is projected to grab highest market share by growing with a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because solution components aid in capturing data which can be used for designing models, application scenarios, and application software that allows edge AI software to run on different types of IoT devices.

Video and Image Recognition Sub-Segment to Observe Maximum Growth

Among the data source segment, the video and image recognition sub-segment is expected to experience maximum growth with a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing usage of video and image data sources for efficiently detecting suspects in AI accelerated systems for evaluating and processing of videos and images.

Autonomous Vehicles Sub-Segment to Grab Major Market Share

Among the application segment, the autonomous vehicles sub-segment is expected to hold leading market share and grow with a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the surge in the manufacturing of autonomous vehicles to reduce road accidents and improve transport systems.

Automotive Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the end user segment, the automotive sub-segment is expected to hold leading market share, growing with a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the growing use of edge AI software in the automotive sector for numerous purposes including production of autonomous vehicles, development of sustainable transportation options, and manufacturing of automotive parts.

North America Region to Hold Major Market Share

The report analyzes the global edge AI software market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North American region market is expected to open profitable opportunities, rising with a CAGR of 27.5% during the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the existence of a large pool of companies in this region that use edge AI software in their work processes.

Major Players in the Market:

1. International Business Machine (IBM)

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Foghorn Systems Inc.

4. In Vision AI

5. Anagog Ltd.

6. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

7. TIBCO Software Inc.

8. Imagimob AB

9. Veea Inc.

10. Tact.ai Technologies Inc.

For instance, in January 2021, ONE Tech, a worldwide front-runner in edge AI technology, launched the MicroAI™ Atom Software Development Kit (SDK), which is now publicly available through the ONE Tech developer portal. This is the world’s first edge AI software that integrates and trains AI models directly on microcontroller unit (MCU)-based hardware.

