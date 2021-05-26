Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,485 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet June 7

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, June 7, via WebEx, to continue discussion from the previous presentations on PFAS research and grouping strategies. The Board will also discuss considerations for the frequency of reviewing previous recommendations and existing numeric action levels and standards.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: Monday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 161 744 3781

*Mute your telephone upon entering*

Meeting Agenda

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5:00 p.m. on May 31, 2021. To register, please visit here

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board

You just read:

REMINDER: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.