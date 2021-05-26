Perfect patterns for screen reader users – Smashing Magazine

About the author Carie Fisher is a writer, speaker and developer who is passionate about crossing front-end code and UX, digital accessibility and diversity in … More about Carie ↬

Discover which SVG patterns we should avoid and which patterns are most inclusive when you compare different combinations of operating systems, browsers and screen readers. Carie also offers an online workshop Accessible front-end cartridges around accessibility.

While scalable vector graphics (SVGs) were first introduced in the late 90’s, they have seen a tremendous increase in popularity over the past decade due to their extreme flexibility, high fidelity and relative lightness in a world where bandwidth and performance exceed ever matter before. . Advances in JavaScript and the introduction of CSS media queries like this @ prefer color scheme and @ prefer reduced movement has further expanded the features of SVGs beyond their initial use case to merely display vector images on a website.

As SVG technology advances, so must our understanding of how we design and develop SVGs. Part of the progress includes considering the impact of such designs and code on real people, including our end users.

This article outlines twelve different SVG patterns Found “in nature” and every alternative description that is announced when different combinations of operating systems, browsers and screen readers access it.

The following examples are of course not intended as a complete list of all possible patterns used in the digital sphere, but they do highlight some of the more popular or ubiquitous SVG patterns you can encounter. Read on to discover which SVG patterns to avoid and which patterns are the most inclusive!

Basic alternative descriptions using <img> Mark

The first group of four patterns uses the <img> tag that links to an SVG file. This is a great choice for basic, uncomplicated imagery on your website, app or other digital product. Although the disadvantage of using this pattern is that you can not easily control many visual elements or animations as a built-in SVG, this pattern should produce overall lighter and faster images and make it easier to get SVGs that you use in different places, to maintain.

Pattern # 1: <img> + alt="[words]"

<img role="img" class="fox" alt="What does the fox say?" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/39/Toicon-icon-fandom-howl.svg">

Pattern # 2: <img> + role="img" + alt="[words]"

<img role="img" class="fox" alt="What does the fox say?" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/39/Toicon-icon-fandom-howl.svg">

Pattern # 3: <img> + role="img" + aria-label="[words]"

<img role="img" class="fox" aria-label="What does the fox say?" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/39/Toicon-icon-fandom-howl.svg">

Pattern # 4: <img> + role="img" + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

<p id="caption1" class="visually-hidden">What does the fox say?</p> <img role="img" aria-labelledby="caption1" class="fox" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/39/Toicon-icon-fandom-howl.svg">

Basic alternative descriptions using <svg> Mark

The second group of four patterns uses the <svg> tag with a built-in SVG file. While adding the SVG code directly to the formatting may slow down the page a bit, the slight inefficiency will be offset by having more control over the visual elements or animations of your images. By adding your SVG directly to the HTML, you also have more options to provide image information to your screen reader users.

Pattern # 5: <svg> + role="img" + <title>

<svg role="img" ...> <title>What does the fox say?</title> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 6: <svg> + role="img" + <text>

<svg role="img" ...> <text class="visually-hidden" font-size="0">What does the fox say?</text> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 7: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + aria-describedby="[ID]"

<svg role="img" aria-describedby="fox7" ...> <title id="fox7">What does the fox say?</title> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 8: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

<svg role="img" aria-labelledby="fox8" ...> <title id="fox8">What does the fox say?</title> [design code] </svg>

Extensive alternative descriptions using <svg> Mark

The last group of four patterns uses the <svg> mark with a built-in SVG file, just like the second group. In this case, however, we expand the simple alternative descriptions with additional information due to the complexity of the image.

This is a good pattern choice for more complex images that need more explanation. However, it is important to keep in mind that there are people with disabilities, such as cognitive disorders, who benefit from the availability of this additional image information on the screen instead of in the SVG code.

Depending on the type and amount of information you need to add to your SVG, you may want to consider taking a completely different approach.

Pattern # 9: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <text>

<svg role="img" ...> <title>What does the fox say?</title> <text class="visually-hidden" font-size="0">Will we ever know?</text> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 10: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc>

<svg role="img" ...> <title>What does the fox say?</title> <desc>Will we ever know?</desc> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 11: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc> + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

<svg role="img" aria-labelledby="fox11 description11" ...> <title id="fox11">What does the fox say?</title> <desc id="description11">Will we ever know?</desc> [design code] </svg>

Pattern # 12: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc> + aria-describedby="[ID]"

<svg role="img" aria-describedby="fox12 description12" ...> <title id="fox12">What does the fox say?</title> <desc id="description12">Will we ever know?</desc> [design code] </svg>

SVG Pattern winners and losers

By running different screen readers on different combinations of operating systems and browsers, we see clear patterns in the final results table. There are some clear winners and losers of SVG patterns, plus some patterns somewhere in the middle that you can implement as long as you are aware of it, and can accept its limitations. If we look at the results table, we can deduce the following:

Basic alternative descriptions using <img> Brand (Group 1)

Best in show

Pattern 2 : <img> + role="img" + alt="[words]"

: + Pattern 3: <img> + role="img" + aria-label="[words]"

Be careful

Pattern 4: <img> + role="img" + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

Not recommended

Pattern 1: <img> + alt="[words]"

Basic alternative descriptions using <svg> Brand (Group 2)

Best in show

Pattern 5 : <svg> + role="img" + <title>

: + + Pattern 8: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

Be careful

Pattern 7: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + aria-describedby="[ID]"

Not recommended

Pattern 6: <svg> + role="img" + <text>

Extensive alternative descriptions using <svg> Brand (Group 3)

Best in show

Pattern 11: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc> + aria-labelledby="[ID]"

please note: Although this pattern is not perfect as it repeats alternative descriptions, it did not ignore any of the elements in the test other than the “caution patterns”.

Be careful

Pattern 9 : <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <text>

: + + + Pattern 10 : <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc>

: + + + Pattern 12: <svg> + role="img" + <title> + <desc> + aria-describedby="[ID]"

Not recommended

None of the cartridges in this group failed the tests completely.

Test results

See the pen [Testing Results](https://codepen.io/smashingmag/pen/YzZQBwG) by Carie Fisher. See the pen Test results by Carie Fisher.

Finish

It is important to note that the interpretation of the results of the SVG pattern tests is the understanding that creators of each screen reader have a Recommended browser (s) which fully supports them. This does not mean that you should not or cannot use a screen reader in another browser, it just means that if you do, the results may not be as accurate as if you used the recommended one (s).

The pattern tests for this article did include some combinations of browsers and screen readers it may fall into the “edge” category, but there are also notes on which combinations of operating systems, browsers and screen readers is recommended for your own testing. The results of these tests will help you make the best SVG pattern decision possible, based on your pattern needs and limitations.

A reminder that before you go on a pattern, make sure you know the basics how and when to make accessible images and that you required alternative information required for the different image types.

Read the article if you need additional help deciding which pattern you want to use in your area Good, better, best: disrupt the complex world of accessible patterns to help you navigate the difficult waters of accessible patterns. Armed with all this information and just a little effort, your SVGs are on their way to being more inclusive for all.

Editor’s note: You can learn best practices on accessibility with Carie in her upcoming online workshop on Accessible front-end cartridges – with guidelines, test instruments, supporting technology and inclusive design patterns. Online, and live.