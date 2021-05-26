SteinLaw Recovers a $4.45 Million Settlement for a Family of a Drowned Victim

Florida injury lawyers recover a $4.45 million settlement for a family of a drowned victim

Family of a toddler receives a $4.45 million settlement after contacting the experienced Florida injury lawyers at SteinLaw.

While we cannot go back in time and prevent these drownings, we’re proud to be in a position to help these families through the darkest of times following the death of their loved ones,” — Chief Executive Officer Brandon Stein

MIAMI , FL , USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through aggressive litigation tactics, the Florida injury lawyers at SteinLaw successfully recovered a $4.45 million settlement for a family of a toddler who died from drowning in a public pool owned by an apartment complex.

Being one of the top states in the country for most deaths due to drowning, Florida has very specific rules and regulations that owners of public pools are required to comply with in order to ensure the proper and adequate safety measures are taken to avoid such a horrific incident.

In most drowning accident cases, the area or facility may have lacked proper lifeguard coverage, properly trained lifeguards, and proper swimming pool equipment (i.e. pumps, filters); mechanical issues can also cause a drowning accident. The SteinLaw injury lawyers will collect security footage and speak with witnesses to help all victims seek justice.

“While we cannot go back in time and prevent these drownings, we’re proud to be in a position to help these families through the darkest of times following the death of their loved ones,” said Chief Executive Officer Brandon Stein.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages, and the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years in the United States. It is important for victims and their loved ones to seek legal counsel to hold liable parties accountable.

The experienced drowning lawyers at SteinLaw are familiar with determining negligence and who may be at fault in a drowning accident. They help victims and their families seek the compensation they deserve.

Brandon Stein, the owner and founder of SteinLaw, strongly believes in the importance of client customer service.

