Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 3,317.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global androgen replacement therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,965.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market:

Key trends in the market include robust pipeline drugs for treatment of hypogonadism, rising prevalence of hypogonadism, product launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others.

Market players are indulged in launching new products, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Lupin announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) after receiving an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The testosterone gel is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc.’s AndroGel, 1.62%. Furthermore, in October 2018, Perrigo Company Plc. announced the launch of an AB-rated generic version of Androgel Topical Gel, 1.62% (20.25mg testosterone/1.25 g packet, 40.5 mg testosterone/2.5 g packet, and 20.25 mg/1.25 g actuation pump).

Key players in the androgen replacement therapy market are focused on development of new drugs for the treatment of low testosterone levels or hypogonadism in men. For instance, in January 2021, Marius Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on treating conditions that are primarily associated with testosterone deficiency, announced that they submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for KYZATREX, a novel oral testosterone undecanoate soft gelatin capsule indicated for the treatment of primary and secondary hypogonadism in adult men.

The growing prevalence of hypogonadism in adult men worldwide is expected to bolster growth of androgen replacement therapy market. For instance, according to a study in the Boston University, School of Medicine in 2018, reported that hypogonadism affects an estimated 4 to 5 million men in the U.S., and although it may occur in men at any age, low testosterone levels are especially common in elderly males.

Key Market Takeaways:

Robust pipeline drugs for treatment of hypogonadism, rising prevalence of hypogonadism, product launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others are expected to drive growth of the global androgen replacement therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Clarus Therapeutics Inc. launched JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII is now available by prescription in the U.S. market for treatment of men with testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism). JATENZO is the first and only oral softgel testosterone undecanoate, and the first oral testosterone medicine approved by the U.S. FDA in over 60 years. JATENZO is indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired).

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global androgen replacement therapy market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of androgen replacement therapy programs by hospitals, wellness centers, and specialty centers. For instance, in October 2019, a Texas-based therapy center, Richardson Pain & Wellness, announced that a wider population of the U.S. patients may enroll themselves in the center’s Testosterone Treatment Therapy program. This program is designed to increase a patient’s testosterone levels or T levels. The treatment consists of introducing testosterone directly into the subject’s bloodstream.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global androgen replacement therapy market include AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin International Plc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sawai pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Simple Pharma.

Market Segmentation:

Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market, By Product Type: Testosterone Creams/Gels Testosterone Patches Testosterone Injections Testosterone Implants Testosterone Tablets/Capsules/Gums

Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market, By Active Ingredient Type: Testosterone Methyl Testosterone Testosterone Undecanoate Testosterone Enanthate Testosterone Cypionate

Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Androgen Replacement Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







