Judge Foughty chairs panel at conference on racial and ethnic fairness in the courts

On May 25, Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan J. Foughty chaired a panel on "Supporting Diverse and Inclusive Juries” at the annual conference of the National Consortium on Racial and Ethnic Fairness in the Courts.
The consortium is presenting a virtual conference entitled "From Promise to Practice: The Role of Courts in Ensuring Equal Protections, Due Process, and Access to Justice in the 21st Century" from May 24-26.
Judge Foughty is on the consortium's board of directors.
