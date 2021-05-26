Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge Foughty chairs panel at conference on racial and ethnic fairness in the courts

 

On May 25, Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan J. Foughty chaired a panel on "Supporting Diverse and Inclusive Juries” at the annual conference of the National Consortium on Racial and Ethnic Fairness in the Courts.

The consortium is presenting a virtual conference entitled "From Promise to Practice: The Role of Courts in Ensuring Equal Protections, Due Process, and Access to Justice in the 21st Century" from May 24-26.

Judge Foughty is on the consortium's board of directors.

Link to National Consortium website: https://www.national-consortium.org/

