Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,482 in the last 365 days.

USAID providing humanitarian assistance in response to the Nyiragongo volcano eruption in The Democratic Republic of the Congo

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Download logo

In response to the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in emergency assistance to provide safe drinking water to people affected and to assist in cholera prevention efforts.

On May 22, the Nyiragongo volcano in the DRC started erupting, triggering a series of small earthquakes. While lava flows stopped about one mile from Goma, the eruption caused significant damage in North Kivu, including to a critical water pipeline, cutting off drinking water access for as many as 500,000 people. USAID disaster experts are conducting assessments to determine additional needs and coordinating with local officials and humanitarian partners. In addition, the USAID-supported U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP), which leverages the U.S. scientific and technological expertise of the USGS, is providing technical assistance to DRC’s Goma Volcano Observatory to help track and analyze Nyiragongo’s activity.

USAID offers its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano and stands with the people of the DRC as they begin to recover.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, providing more than $131 million in Fiscal Year 2021 to date. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

You just read:

USAID providing humanitarian assistance in response to the Nyiragongo volcano eruption in The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Distribution channels: Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.