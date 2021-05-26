Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses in the Third District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in Burglary One offenses that occurred in the Third District.
- Burglary One: On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 12:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of R Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-403
- Theft Two: On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 5:38 am, the suspect took property from a garage in the 400 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-825
- Burglary One: On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 7:28 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-431
- Burglary One: On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 7:41 am the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-486
On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 57 year-old Carlos Cook, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two and three counts of Burglary One.
###