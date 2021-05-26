Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,483 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in Burglary One offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

  • Burglary One: On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 12:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of R Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-403
  • Theft Two: On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 5:38 am, the suspect took property from a garage in the 400 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-825
  • Burglary One: On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 7:28 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-431
  • Burglary One: On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 7:41 am the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-486

 

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 57 year-old Carlos Cook, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two and three counts of Burglary One.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses in the Third District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.