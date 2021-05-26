Canadian Camping and RV Council celebrates the 6th Annual Canadian RV and Camping Week May 25th-29th, 2021
Canadian Camping and RV Council celebrates the 6th Annual Canadian RV and Camping Week May 25th-29th, 2021BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although some Canadian Provinces have placed COVID-19 restrictions on overnight Camping, the Canadian Camping and RV Council (CCRVC) wanted to go ahead with the sixth annual Canadian RVing and Camping Week May 25 – 29th, 2021 to celebrate the importance of the RV and Camping Industry even if its only virtually for some.
“The significance of our campgrounds has been amplified during the COVID 19 pandemic when more and more Canadians looked at camping for the first time as a safe and healthy way to get outdoors and vacation responsibly” said Robert Trask, CCRVC’s Chairman. “Campgrounds offer an opportunity for family bubbles to spend time together, to create lifelong memories, and to discover Canada’s natural landscape and they have never been as important to the well being of Canadian families as they are today.”
Although current Heath Guidelines and Regulations may not permit camping in every region as of yet, we are hopeful that we are nearing the time when all of our campground members will be able to welcome their customers again for a fun and safe summer of camping.
The Canadian RV and Camping Industry contributes over $6.2 billion to the economy, employs 67,000 individuals, contributes over $3.4 Billion to Canadian Tourism, and has seen its popularity boom amongst consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wherever allowed, campgrounds will offer their own way to celebrate the return of their campers during Canadian RV and Camping Week which may depending on the region may include special events, discounted overnight fees and/or specific activities to commemorate the occasion.
Many campgrounds who are able to participate have committed to supporting Care Camps, a charity which supports children with cancer having a network of over 100 specialized summer camps throughout Canada and the United States for children battling this dreaded disease.
About CCRVC
The Canadian Camping and RV Council is comprised of the Provincial Campground Owners Associations, the Canadian RV Association and the RVDA of Canada to provide for the betterment and support of Private Campgrounds and the Camping and RV Industry in Canada. The Association also serves as the national advocacy voice of Private Campgrounds.
