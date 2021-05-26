Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Unit Block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:48 pm, the victims were walking in front of the listed location when they were approached by the suspect who brandished a weapon. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

 

On Monday, May 24, 2021, 52 year-old James Coates, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

