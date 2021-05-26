Air Quality Monitoring Software Market 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The North America region dominated the overall Air Quality Monitoring Software market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position during the forecast years 2018-2028

The "Air Quality Monitoring Software Market by Application (Indoor, Outdoor), End-User (Industries, Commercial Bodies, Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies, Government Agencies and Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The demand is likely to be guided over planned years by growing government-based policies for developing environmentally sustainable sectors, expanded business that produce software to track air quality, and strict public legislation on successful air pollution monitoring and control.

The global air quality monitoring software market size was valued at >USD 1.8 billion in 2019. Furthermore, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 6% over the forecast years 2020-2028. The health and life opportunities of hundreds of million people in Asia are affected by urban air pollution every day. It is mostly the vulnerable and economically disadvantaged who suffer excessively due to pollution-related problems caused by the declining air quality.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global Air Quality Monitoring Software industry by assessing the market from porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis. Moreover, the Air Quality Monitoring Software market report comprises various qualitative parts such as market restraints, important market drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global companies.

The air quality monitoring software market showcases high competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the Air Quality Monitoring Software industry players are pursuing possible markets to seize a competitive advantage among the other manufacturers operating in this industry by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

In terms of application the global market is segmented into indoor and outdoor application. Similarly, in terms of end-user the global market is divided into industries, commercial bodies, urban air quality monitoring agencies, government agencies and research institutes, and others. Based on geography the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

