Media Monitoring Tools Market to hit USD 11 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Increasing penetration of mobile devices and smartphones globally, along with the rising number of subscribers on several social media platforms, drives the demand for media monitoring tools market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Media Monitoring Tools Market by Component (Platform, And Services), Organization Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprise), End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1796

Increasing social media users along with the increasing quantity of time individuals spend on social media is the key factor promoting the global media monitoring tools industry growth. On the other hand, rising investments in digital advertising, increasing dependency over social media advertising platforms to reach consumers, and increasing trend on providing personalized content depending on the current trends fuels the industry growth. However, factors such as overpriced solutions, and network security are factors limiting the growth of the media monitoring tools market. Hence, the global media monitoring tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 11 billion by 2028.

The rapidly rising volume of social media content is considerably contributing to the development of the media monitoring tools industry. Acceptance of these monitoring tools by enterprises functioning in different streams including marketing & communications to achieve various benefits such as mapping sentiments, tracking competitors, identifying trends, and understanding consumer behavior, has certainly influenced the market progression.

Read the complete report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/media-monitoring-tools-market

Based on the end-user segment, the industry is bifurcated into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and others. In 2019, the retail & e-commerce segment gathered significant market revenue and it is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Most e-commerce platforms currently use social media to engross with current as well as prospective customers. These networks provide businesses the capability to communicate with consumers in real-time. Moreover, social media monitoring helps businesses to gauge how people talk about their brand online.

The global media monitoring tools industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in account-based marketing applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the media monitoring tools market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR over the forecast period.

The major players of the global media monitoring tools market are Google Inc., Brand24 S.A., Mention Solutions SAS, BuzzSumo Limited, Twitter Inc., Pinterest, Inc., Cyfe, Inc., Tailwind Capital Group, LLC, SumAll Inc., Buzzcapture B.V., Sprinklr, Inc., Klear, and more. The media monitoring tools platform market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1796

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Media Monitoring Tools Market by Component

Chapter 6 Media Monitoring Tools Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Media Monitoring Tools Market by End-User

Chapter 8 Media Monitoring Tools Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn