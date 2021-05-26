Global Thermoelectric Modules Market is estimated to account for US$ 1,217.2 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoelectric modules are used as heating systems and power supply units that use the concept of thermodynamics to convert energy such as heat or electricity into other forms, such as gas or liquid. The thermal energy is transformed into mechanical energy through an electrolytic cycle. This means that the modules can be designed to offer high efficiency and very low power requirements. The basic principle that guides the operation of thermoelectric modules is thermodynamics; this deals with the study of how temperature affects the generation and distribution of power. For a device to function properly it must be in a state of thermally cycling, which simply means that the temperature must be constant. While the device is in this thermoelectric state, its output power, which is the output voltage will remain unchanged, because no effort is being made to change the state of any component. In this way, it is called a thermally active device (TAID). The most widely used TAID is the thermal expansion valve (TFE). These are also used in some steam boilers and industrial boilers to reduce steam boiling temperatures by removing heat.

The global thermoelectric modules market is estimated to account for 1,217.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

The increase of semiconductor industries and services all across the world is expected to augment the growth of the global thermoelectric modules market

Semiconductor industries are expanding very rapidly worldwide, owing to the increasing usage of semiconductors in various other sectors such as automobile and electronic, the demand for thermoelectric modules is also expected to grow. For instance, according to Investor's Business Daily, the current rank of IBD's Electronics-Semiconductor Manufacturing group is 36 out of the total 197 industry groups. The group consists of 32 semiconductor companies. Thermoelectric generators are considered solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert heat flow and various temperature differences into a very useful DC source of power.

High demand for alternative energy sources in order to create better renewable energies is expected to drive the growth of the global thermoelectric modules market

Renewable energies are the first big step towards a sustainable environment. The expansion of various renewable energy mechanics along with the expansion of energy sources such as solar and wind is creating demand for an efficient cooling and heating device, and thermoelectric modules suit the best for the purpose. For instance, according to the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, there are more than 8700 companies in the region that has installed at least one residential solar photovoltaic system.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing usage of thermoelectric modules in the aerospace sector is expected to create major opportunities in the global thermoelectric modules market. Aerospace devices need constant cooling and heating processes to prevent them from malfunctioning.

The launches and costs of the thermoelectric modules are expected to create significant opportunities in the global thermoelectric modules market. For instance, according to TEGmart, a 1000-watts solar thermoelectric generator costs around US$ 3000, which varies more or less depending on various brands.

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in order to maintain the sustainability of the environment is expected to create traction in the global thermoelectric modules market

Various sectors in the global economy are adopting renewable energy sources in order to deal with the carbon footprints and discarding all the sources that can lead to major pollution levels. For instance, according to the Centre for Climate and Energy Solutions, in 2018 around 505 GW of solar power was produced in the world, and generated more than 2% of the total electricity of the world.

The increasing usage of thermoelectric modules in the global healthcare sector is expected to create better trends in the global thermoelectric modules market.

The medical application of thermoelectric varies from power generation research including implantable and wearable to battery-less harvesting of thermoelectric energy. Owing to the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector across the globe, the demand in the global thermoelectric modules market is also rising and is expected to create newer trends. For instance, according to Cybermetrics Lab, there are more than 164,500 hospitals in the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global thermoelectric modules market include Xiamen HIcool Electronics, Wellen Technology, Hui Mao, Thermonamic Electronics, P&N Technology, KJLP ELECTRONICS, Merit Technology Group, Hi-Z Technology, HiTECH Technologies, Align Sourcing, Kyocera Corporation, Z-Max, Kryotherm, Crystal, TEC Microsystems, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling, Phononic, TE Technology, Guangdong Fuxin Technology, Laird Thermal Systems, KELK, II-VI Incorporated, and Ferrotec.

In March 2019, TEC Microsystems GmbH launched a new modification and optimization way of thermoelectric coolers with a concept called header-free, in order to apply thermoelectric current directly on the printed circuit board.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Single Stage Thermoelectric Modules Multi Stage Thermoelectric Modules

By Type: Bulk Thermoelectric Modules Micro Thermoelectric Modules Thin Film Thermoelectric Modules

By Application: Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Medical and Laboratories Automotive Defense and Space Industrial Applications Energy Harvesting Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa







