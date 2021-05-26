Global Immune Health Supplement Market to Surpass US$ 24,951.0 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Immune Health Supplement Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24,951.0 million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of Global Immune Health Supplement Market:

Key trends in the market includes government initiatives and funding for immune health supplement research, which is expected to drive the growth of the global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) announced an increase in the 2-year budget agreement starting in October 2015 and ending in September 2017. Under the Older Americans Act (OAA), US$ 83.7 billion was allocated for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) under the direction of former president of the U.S., Mr. Barack Obama.

Furthermore, in September 2017, the Government of Tanzania launched the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) for 2016-2021 to address problems with development of nutrition levels. The Nutrition International’s Technical Assistance Program partnered with the government of Tanzania on this project.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immune health supplement market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period due to launch of immune health supplement products, which is expected to drive the global immune health supplement market growth over the forecast period. for instance, in april 2017, abbott laboratories launched science-based nutrition drinks such as Ensure Surgery Immunonutrition Shake and Ensure Pre Surgery Clear Nutrition, which are designed to support immune health, reduce insulin resistance, and fasten surgery recovery time.

On the basis of Ingredients, Omega-3 Fatty Acids segment is estimated to exhibit higher CAGR in the global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Heart Federation report published on September 2020, around 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases globally.

Among Distribution Channel, Online Pharmacies segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR in the global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. For instance, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., offers 25% discount on their online platform for several of their nutritional products immune and digestive health nutrition and others for the U.S. region customers.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to account for largest market share in the global immune health supplement market in 2020. For instance, in 2019, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. introduced a new immune supplement ‘EpiCor’ for busy Americans to help them stay healthy. This essential immunity line contains key micronutrients and multivitamins that support and strengthen the immune system with vitamin D, zinc, and antioxidants.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immune health supplement market are Abbott Nutrition, Bayer AG, Glanbia, Plc., EuroPharma, Inc., Bio Tech Pharmacal, Vital Nutrients, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Vitabiotics Ltd., NutriGold Inc., BioGaia, Natural Immunogenics, and Nutramax Laboratories

Market Segmentation:

Global Immune Health Supplement Market , By Ingredients: Vitamins Omega 3 Fatty Acids Probiotics Minerals Others

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Source: Plant-based Animal-based

Global Immune Health Supplement Market , By Form: Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa







