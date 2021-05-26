FatTail Launches Premium Supply Platform to Connect Publishers and Programmatic Buyers to the $275 Billion “Direct Advertising Market”

New Marketplace Offers Programmatic Access to Exclusive, Guaranteed Inventory from Leading Publishers and Media Companies

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FatTail , an enterprise technology company powering premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers, today announced the launch of AdBook Premium Supply Platform (AdBookPSP), an innovative offering designed to power a new independent marketplace for deal-based programmatic transactions. The addition of AdBookPSP to FatTail’s portfolio makes AdBook+ the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform addressing the $275 billion deal-based digital advertising market.



AdBook+ features two modules designed to give publishers total control of media planning, sales, and revenue: AdBookOMS for revenue management and now AdBookPSP to give premium publishers a personal supply platform with direct control and total ownership.

AdBookPSP is designed to “future proof” programmatic advertising for both buyers and sellers as market interest expands beyond RTB-based open market trades, to prioritized transactions, quantity and price guarantees, custom targeting and other conditions that mimic direct sales relationships. As unique ID solutions increasingly come under regulatory and consumer pressure, AdBookPSP offers an alternative approach to inventory and price discovery and supply path optimization.

“Guaranteed pricing and ad placement has long benefited both sides of the premium advertising market,” said Doug Huntington, FatTail CEO. “Executing direct deals through programmatic pipes combines the best of both worlds. Our clients want to help DSPs access their premium, “top of the funnel” inventory directly to enable frictionless and transparent forward market transactions between trusted partners. We’ve built a solution to do just that.”

For premium publishers, AdBookPSP offers a means to programmatically distribute differentiated inventory at non-commoditized pricing to high quality advertisers. It also provides an incremental revenue opportunity from DSPs in the form of private marketplace, preferred, and programmatic guaranteed deal types.

“We were excited to work with FatTail to implement AdBookPSP in our tech stack and see our first direct deal get executed through it,” said Michael Weaver, COO of Managed Services provider iSOCRATES, on behalf of B2C digital publisher AstrologyZone. “Being able to complement our open market strategy with programmatic direct opens up a whole new revenue opportunity for us.”

For programmatic buyers, AdBookPSP offers unique access to the approximately 80% portion of premium inventory that had previously been unavailable to them through the open market. AdBookPSP creates a direct supply path to quality inventory and enables execution of guaranteed and other high priority deals that are treated comparably to traditional direct deals.

Richard Lowden, CEO of demand side platform RTBiQ , an AdBookPSP demand partner said, “We are excited about connecting to AdBookPSP. It shortens the supply path for our advertisers, allows them to book guaranteed deals with high priority and activate campaigns programmatically on inventory that has typically been available only through direct sales channels. Furthermore, the unique, direct connection to the publisher’s ‘ad system of record’ helps us protect business as it relates to privacy and the death of third-party cookie tracking.”

About AdBookPSP

For Publishers

AdBookPSP is the lowest-cost supply partner for any publisher, period. AdBookPSP works independently to the publisher order management system (OMS), but for publishers operating on the AdBook+ platform, AdBookPSP offers a new and fully integrated, programmatic demand channel.

Key features and benefits include:

In-house supply platform. Think of AdBookPSP as an in-house supply platform that gives premium publishers total control over data and inventory unlike ever before.

Think of AdBookPSP as an in-house supply platform that gives premium publishers total control over data and inventory unlike ever before. Frictionless communication. AdBookPSP reduces friction and enhances direct communication between buyer and the seller.

AdBookPSP reduces friction and enhances direct communication between buyer and the seller. New demand channel. AdBookPSP gives premium publishers a new demand channel and access to more advertising partners for increased revenue.

AdBookPSP gives premium publishers a new demand channel and access to more advertising partners for increased revenue. Better leverage first-party data. AdBookPSP helps publishers leverage and activate their own first-party data on behalf of advertisers for more deals and revenue.

AdBookPSP helps publishers leverage and activate their own first-party data on behalf of advertisers for more deals and revenue. Easily manage direct and programmatic. For AdBook+ users, publishers can blend any mix of direct and AdBookPSP programmatic deals in a single campaign making it easier to manage and simpler to sell. All AdBookPSP deals seamlessly flow into the publisher’s normal deal workflow.



For Buyers

AdBookPSP gives DSPs direct, scalable access to premium inventory and audiences through programmatic direct channels, automating many of the deal-creation and order management processes required to execute programmatic direct deals at scale. Demand partners can easily book programmatic guaranteed (PG), preferred and PMP deals through the AdBookPSP, gaining exclusive access to inventory from a roster of premium publishers.

Key features and benefits include:

Direct relationships to publishers and shortened supply path. AdBookPSP is the only solution integrated directly within a publisher’s revenue stack that has permission to grant access to this premium, programmatic guaranteed inventory.

AdBookPSP is the only solution integrated directly within a publisher’s revenue stack that has permission to grant access to this premium, programmatic guaranteed inventory. Direct access to brand safe inventory. The AdBookPSP is a direct pipeline to premium publishers that can help ensure advertisers’ campaigns appear in a brand safe and non-fraudulent environment.

The AdBookPSP is a direct pipeline to premium publishers that can help ensure advertisers’ campaigns appear in a brand safe and non-fraudulent environment. Access to product availability and pricing insights. DSPs with deep integrations to AdBookPSP can access real-time product catalogs, availability, and pricing to help their advertisers plan and execute campaigns.

DSPs with deep integrations to AdBookPSP can access real-time product catalogs, availability, and pricing to help their advertisers plan and execute campaigns. Creation of high priority deals. Working with AdBookPSP means plugging directly into a publisher’s ad operating system, ensuring the highest fulfillment priority, enabling top of funnel access.

About FatTail

FatTail is a global enterprise technology company that powers the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform. Our cloud-based solutions give publishers total control of media planning, sales, and revenue across a wide variety of advertising products and channels and offers Demand Side Systems differentiated “top of the funnel” inventory supply from the world’s most trusted brands. FatTail is dedicated to helping professional journalism thrive by ensuring publishers retain more of each advertising dollar they produce. Learn more at www.FatTail.com .

