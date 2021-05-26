Sofia Sapega, Russian pupil arrested alongside Belarus activist, seems in ‘confession’ video

The video comes a day after a similar one featuring Protasevich, 26, in detention “confessing” to organizing mass riots in the Belarusian capital. Both videos show signs that the pair were likely speaking under duress.

The videos follow Belarusian authorities taking the extraordinary measure of diverting to Minsk a Ryanair flight carrying the couple on Sunday. The plane had taken off from Greece and was bound for Lithuania.

The 23-year-old Sapega identified herself in the video, posted to pro-government social media channels, saying that she lived in the Lithuanian city of Vilnius.

“On 23.05.2021, I took the same flight as Roman Protasevich. I am also the editor of the Telegram channel ‘The Black Book of Belarus,’ which publishes personal data of employees of the [Ministry of] Internal Affairs.”

Belarusian authorities have presented no evidence that Sapega has links with the Telegram channel. In the video featuring Protasevich on Monday, the activist said interior ministry employees…

