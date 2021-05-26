PSD Announces Second Public Hearing on 5-27-2021 for Public Comment on 10-Year Telecom Plan

The Department of Public Service recently announced the release of the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan. This is the first of two drafts to be released prior to adopting the Final Plan on June 30, 2021. The Plan addresses the major ongoing developments in the telecommunications industry, including broadband infrastructure development, regulatory policy, and recommendations for future action.

The Department will hold the next public hearing on the public comments draft on Thursday, May 27, 2021, and is actively seeking written feedback from the public until May 30, 2021.

For more information, including how to attend the public hearing or to submit written feedback on the draft plan, please see the Department's 10-Year Telecommunications Plan webpage.