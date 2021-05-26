Capri Palace Jumeirah to Entice Guests to the Iconic Mediterranean Island from May 27 for the Summer Season

Jumeirah Group (www.Jumeirah.com), the global luxury hospitality company, will welcome guests for a much-needed change of scenery from May 27th until October 17th 2021 to its exquisite Italian hotel, Capri Palace Jumeirah.

Having enjoyed a successful summer last year for the first time as a Jumeirah hotel, guests are invited once again to this idyllic coastal sanctuary where contemporary art and design are surrounded by nature on the glamorous island of Capri, which was recently declared ‘COVID-free’.

Ideally placed in the bustling town of Anacapri – one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island – the hotel stands high up on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Naples. A perfect embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, Capri Palace Jumeirah is designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo. The elegantly appointed 68 hotel rooms feature white, blue and neutral tones, while ceramic tiles and bespoke furniture evoke the sense of an Italian family home, exuding a sense of familiarity with the surrounding locale.

In line with Jumeirah’s commitment to offering exceptional culinary experiences, Capri Palace Jumeirah is home to renowned restaurants including two of the island’s Michelin stars, guided by Executive Chef Andrea Migliaccio. The hotel’s signature restaurant L’Olivo, awarded with two Michelin stars, serves up exceptional Mediterranean gourmet dishes with an extensive beverage list. Meanwhile, Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club offers some of the best local seafood on the island and is set against sweeping views of the rocky coastline. Named after the sea urchins that the restaurant is renowned for, the coveted venue will be open for lunch and dinner, led by returning Resident Chef Salvatore Elefante.

Ermanno Zanini, General Manager of Capri Palace Jumeirah and Regional Vice President for Italy and Spain, said: “It is with great pride that we welcome guests back to our stunning island to experience the unparalleled hospitality at Capri Palace Jumeirah. From luxury dining destinations to pristine views and exquisite spaces, guests are in for a one-of-a-kind stay that is underscored by Jumeirah’s renowned personalised guest experiences and service beyond expectations.

Capri Palace Jumeirah is more than just a hotel,” he added. “It’s a transformative experience where guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Capri, delight in the unique contemporary art installations dotted throughout the hotel and disconnect from the stress of daily life at the renowned Capri Beauty Farm, a world-class medical spa facility. There are also a number of special activations that we’re particularly excited for our guests to experience.”

Continuing with the hotel’s exclusive partnership, yet another exciting Dior pop-up will take centre stage this season, in the form of an exclusive store at Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, launching May 28th, 2021.

Health and safety remain Jumeirah’s top priority. All its hotels and restaurants are implementing the highest safety and hygiene standards and following local Government directives to ensure that guests and colleagues are in safe hands. As a result of these measures, 12 of Jumeirah’s properties, including Capri Palace Jumeirah, have been awarded the Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing and inspection services. Furthermore, the island of Capri has been declared COVID-free, with 80% of residents and all tourism sector employees having received, as a minimum, the first dose of the vaccine. The island is also organising PCR tests for any guests who need one, with results provided in time for their departure. Travellers from Europe, UK and Israel are now able to enter Italy without justification and will not be required to quarantine, while passengers from USA and Canada also need not quarantine when entering via Covid-tested flights.

Prices start from €653 Euros per night for a classic sea view room. Please visit Jumeirah.com/CapriPalace for more information and bookings, or visit Jumeirah.com/cpj/summerescapes for details on the Jumeirah Summer Escapes package.

The hotel team is looking forward to welcoming guests this summer and will gladly assist with private transfers by speedboat or helicopter, leaving from Naples or Sorrento. In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts.

About Capri Palace Jumeirah: Located at the heart of the Mediterranean, Capri Palace Jumeirah is a stunning luxury property where guests immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Capri and imaginative artwork from contemporary artists. Nestled in a secluded corner of the island with panoramic views of the sea, the resort features 68 immaculately designed guestrooms, a two Michelin-starred restaurant offering exquisite cuisine, the exclusive Capri Medical Spa - a world-class spa facility – a private beach club and large outdoor pool set within beautiful, manicured gardens.

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 12 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.