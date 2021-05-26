Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems (DAS) Market to hit USD 49.53 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for 34.1% of the global electric power distribution automation systems market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market position as a top consuming region throughout the forecast period

The "Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems (DAS) Market Size 2017 by Type (Substation Automation, Feeder Automation, Consumer Level Automation) by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global electric power distribution automation systems market size is projected to be worth USD 49.53 billion by 2025. Countries around the world have been incorporating automation in their power distribution systems by deploying intelligent devices and smart grid technologies. These developments are expected to improve the scope of the global electric power distribution automation systems market over the years ahead.

By 2030, the U.S. distribution systems and operations are expected to be significantly evolved. Over the past few years, the U.S. government has been taking various steps towards building a performance efficient power distribution network. For instance, The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009 provided the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) with USD 3.4 billion for development of 99 Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) projects. These projects will focus on the reformation of electric grid infrastructure, improvement of operations and collection of impact data necessary for smart grid installations. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) further aims to accelerate grid upgrade activities by enabling the current and future investors to better assess the costs and benefits associated with distribution automation systems.

In 2007, the Council of Europe set up the 20:20:20 objective of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20%, increasing the share of renewable energy to 20%, and making 20% improvements in energy efficiency by 2020. To achieve this, certain initiatives taken by European governments include the deployment of smart meters and integration of distributed generations into distribution systems. European Union Research Framework programme design and validates new system architectures and advanced components.

China is focusing on expanding its presence overseas in the future through significant grid investments. As per a review provided by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) in January 2018, Wasion Group is among key providers of distribution automation systems, advanced metering, and energy efficiency management solutions in China. The company is focusing on the international markets, particularly Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The industrial application acquired the largest share of the global electric power distribution automation systems market in 2017. The requirement for efficient electric power distribution automation systems is critically important for the industrial sector, owing to the need for constant power supply and high voltage requirements. Furthermore, need for shorter outage time has supplemented the requirement for various software solutions such as POWERMAP, RAIL SCOPE, RAIL INSPECTOR, which facilitate numerous operations for high-quality power transmission in the industries. Thus, industrial application segment is poised to maintain its dominance and is anticipated to account for more than 60% of the global electric power distribution automation market share by 2025.

Based on the type of electric power distribution automation systems, substation automation is estimated to witness the highest growth over the coming years. Growing technological advancements and emergence of intelligent electronic devices (IED) has boosted the integral functions of the substation in smart grids. Improving the performance and reliability of electric circuits along with the reduction of outage time is the key driver expected to enhance the growth of substation distribution automation systems in the future.

Product innovation has been the key strategy implemented by the key players operating in the global electric power distribution automation systems market. For instance, In April 2018, ABB introduced an innovative, centralized approach to protect and control the distribution networks. The company introduced SSC600, an advanced substation control and protection system that is compatible with its ABB Ability offerings for digital solutions in electric power distribution automation systems. The advanced protection, control and connectivity features of this system enables integration with remote diagnostics, asset management and other services.

