Global Food Delivery Service Market Research 2021, Industry Dynamic, Challenges, Competition Landscape by Top 5 Companies, Revenue, Growth Trends and Opportunities to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising preference towards ordering food online mainly due to increasing digitization, growing usage of smart phones, mobile apps, tablets across the globe, high availability of internet across several places in a region as well as growing interest towards ready to eat food are the major factors that are propelling the growth of global food delivery service market over the analysis timeframe.

By Company:

Grubhub

Deliveroo

Foodora

Delivery Hero

Foodpanda

Just Eat

Takeaway.com

Zomato

UberEats

Swiggy

DoorDash

Postmates

Meituan Waimai

Ele.me

Further, rising cases of COVID 19 across the globe has caused shutdowns of restaurants, offices, cafes, companies, factories and others due to the temporary lockdowns imposed by the government in the country, along with the imposition of travel bans, which is further creating opportunities for the growth of Global food delivery service market over the recent times as people cannot go out of their houses and hence prefer ordering food online.

Rising working population due to high urbanization, industrialization, and immigration especially in the urban locations is also fueling the industry growth over the coming years. Moreover, lack of time among the individuals to cook their own food and eat it every day is majorly creating demand for the Global food delivery service market in the coming years.

Segment by Type

Aggregators

New Delivery

Segment by Application

Websites

Mobile Applications

Further, rising convenience and less time of delivery caused by the food delivery companies are also contributing to the growth of global food delivery service market in the coming years. Also, affordable food and delivery costs on these applications and availability of several options are further contributing to the industry growth over the analysis period.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.2.2 Aggregators

1.2.3 New Delivery

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Delivery Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.3.2 Websites

1.3.3 Mobile Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

