Global vocational training market witnesses exponential adoption at a CAGR of 10.1% during fiscal period 2021-2026.
The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global vocational training market to help players in achieving a strong market position to reach US$ 80140 million by 2026, from US$ 40870 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.
/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the ongoing global pandemic and the deteriorating impact it has had on employability and business productivity, reliance on vocational training is growing significantly to improve skill development, finds the latest research study by Orbis Research.
Several countries backed by the vision of OECD are pushing the benefits of vocational training as it significantly aids people with discontinued education to become significantly more employable.
Additionally, it also helps job seekers to experience a swift school-to-work transition. These developments are likely to fortify strong growth stead for vocational training market. Moreover, countries globally are focusing on awareness generation and sensitization through social media as it serves as an ideal communication tool to target students, teachers and parents alike.
Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vocational Training Market
AER Launches Multiple Webinars such as Skillnet to Improve Learning amidst COVID Challenge
Several leading economies such as European nations are investing aggressively towards checking the exponential rise in school-dropouts. The ratio has risen further with the global pandemic hitting hard. In this light, countries are initiating novel endeavors to improve learning. The AER (Assembly of European Nations) has just recently completed hosting its Skillnet webinar to connect vocational training institutes and learners to encourage young minds in their pursuit of quality education. These eventful occurrences continue to bolster favorable growth in vocational training market in the years to come.
The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vocational Training market.
Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Type
Technical
Non-Technical
Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Application
Students
Office Workers
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vocational Training market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vocational Training market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
Adobe Systems
Articulate Global
Assima
Bit Media
Blackboard
Career Education
Cegos
Cisco Systems
City & Guilds Kineo
Desire2Learn
Fischer, Knoblauch
HealthStream
HPE
IMC
Inspired ELearning
IBM
IntraLearn Software
KnowledgePool
Lumesse
Microsoft
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Vocational Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.2.2 Technical
1.2.3 Non-Technical
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vocational Training Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.3.2 Students
1.3.3 Office Workers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Vocational Training Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Vocational Training Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vocational Training Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
2.2.2 Vocational Training Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Vocational Training Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Vocational Training Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Vocational Training Market Trends
2.3.2 Vocational Training Market Drivers
2.3.3 Vocational Training Market Challenges
2.3.4 Vocational Training Market Restraints
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Type
Chapter Five: Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific
Chapter Nine: Latin America
Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles
11.1 Adobe Systems
11.2 Articulate Global
11.3 Assima
11.4 Bit Media
11.5 Blackboard
11.6 Career Education
11.7 Cegos
11.8 Cisco Systems
11.9 City & Guilds Kineo
11.10 Desire2Learn
11.11 Fischer, Knoblauch
11.12 HealthStream
11.13 HPE
11.14 IMC
11.15 Inspired ELearning
11.16 IBM
11.17 IntraLearn Software
11.18 KnowledgePool
11.20 Microsoft
Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
