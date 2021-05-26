Global vocational training market witnesses exponential adoption at a CAGR of 10.1% during fiscal period 2021-2026.

The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global vocational training market to help players in achieving a strong market position to reach US$ 80140 million by 2026, from US$ 40870 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the ongoing global pandemic and the deteriorating impact it has had on employability and business productivity, reliance on vocational training is growing significantly to improve skill development, finds the latest research study by Orbis Research.

Several countries backed by the vision of OECD are pushing the benefits of vocational training as it significantly aids people with discontinued education to become significantly more employable.

Additionally, it also helps job seekers to experience a swift school-to-work transition. These developments are likely to fortify strong growth stead for vocational training market. Moreover, countries globally are focusing on awareness generation and sensitization through social media as it serves as an ideal communication tool to target students, teachers and parents alike.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/6058251

Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vocational Training Market

The global Vocational Training market size is projected to reach US$ 80140 million by 2026, from US$ 40870 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

AER Launches Multiple Webinars such as Skillnet to Improve Learning amidst COVID Challenge

Several leading economies such as European nations are investing aggressively towards checking the exponential rise in school-dropouts. The ratio has risen further with the global pandemic hitting hard. In this light, countries are initiating novel endeavors to improve learning. The AER (Assembly of European Nations) has just recently completed hosting its Skillnet webinar to connect vocational training institutes and learners to encourage young minds in their pursuit of quality education. These eventful occurrences continue to bolster favorable growth in vocational training market in the years to come.

The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vocational Training market.

Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Type

Technical

Non-Technical

Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Application

Students

Office Workers

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vocational Training market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vocational Training market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

HPE

IMC

Inspired ELearning

IBM

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

Lumesse

Microsoft

Grab your copy with TOC here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-vocational-training-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021-2027

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Vocational Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.2.2 Technical

1.2.3 Non-Technical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vocational Training Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.3.2 Students

1.3.3 Office Workers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vocational Training Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Vocational Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vocational Training Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

2.2.2 Vocational Training Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Vocational Training Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Vocational Training Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Vocational Training Market Trends

2.3.2 Vocational Training Market Drivers

2.3.3 Vocational Training Market Challenges

2.3.4 Vocational Training Market Restraints

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter Four: Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Vocational Training Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific

Chapter Nine: Latin America

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adobe Systems

11.2 Articulate Global

11.3 Assima

11.4 Bit Media

11.5 Blackboard

11.6 Career Education

11.7 Cegos

11.8 Cisco Systems

11.9 City & Guilds Kineo

11.10 Desire2Learn

11.11 Fischer, Knoblauch

11.12 HealthStream

11.13 HPE

11.14 IMC

11.15 Inspired ELearning

11.16 IBM

11.17 IntraLearn Software

11.18 KnowledgePool

11.20 Microsoft

Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/6058251

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155