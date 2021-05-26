Global trade finance market anticipating a high boost at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026
Recently published report on trade finance Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2027. The global trade finance market size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.
/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade finance plays crucial role in addressing the loopholes in trade cycle funding processes between import and export parties to ensure risk management in trade transactions. According to Orbis Research's latest business intelligence report, trade finance market is likely to start at a galloping start and maintain sustainable momentum through the forecast span, 2021-27.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trade Finance Market
The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach US$ 10987510 million by 2026, from US$ 7616520 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.
As manual inspection of daily trade data amounts to hazardous and error-prone outcome, digitization is going mainstream and so are associated technologies such as AI in trade finance.
As finances continue to suffer in various ways under the impact of the widespread pandemic, new technologies such as blockchain is underway to improve trade finance solutions. Aligning with the primary principle of transparent trade, and inclusion of third-party instruments in risk aversion, blockchain is now becoming integral in trade finance. To include safe and secure trade finance transactions, blockchain technology is gaining high prominence owing to its decentralization and tamper-resistant capabilities.
NLP and Robotic Automation Improve Trade Risk Analytics Augment Trade Finance Market
To facilitate digital monitoring of global trade in the interests of improved trade finance ecosystem, companies such as IBM are promoting blockchain enabled trade finance platforms such as We. Trade to ensure safe and veritable transactions. We. Trade is designed on Hyperledger on the lines of Ethereum allowing companies to verify and accurately share trade finance for safe trade ecosystem.
Advances in AI, internet of things, and urbanization along with NLP propelling chatbot integration are further ensuring rapid adoption of trade finance across end-use industry. Leading players in trade finance market are investing aggressively to include advanced analytics and robotic automation to improve risk management. Capabilities such as text analytics and NLP are improving trade risk analytics.
Regulatory compliance and new policies such as ASEAN countries implementing Single Window to include safe digital transactions help in improving trade finance. This is also expected to hasten paperless work culture across financial institutions. To pursue higher customer satisfaction and lower risks are poised to improve revenue returns.
The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Trade Finance market.
Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Type
Guarantees
Letters of Credit
Documentary Collection
Supply Chain Financing
Factoring
Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Industry
Machinery
Energy
Food and Consumer
Transport
Chemical
Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Trade Finance market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Trade Finance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
BNP Paribas
Bank of China
Citigroup Inc
China Exim Bank
ICBC
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Mizuho Financial Group
Standard Chartered
MUFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Credit Agricole
Commerzbank
HSBC
Riyad Bank
Saudi British Bank
ANZ
EBRD
Japan Exim Bank
Banque Saudi Fransi
Afreximbank
AlAhli Bank
Export-Import Bank of India
