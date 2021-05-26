Design Technology Market Size 2021-2027, by Company Profiles, Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis and Global Opportunities
Recently published report on design technology Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2027. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players: Enigma, IBM Corporation, UpBOARD, Adobe Systems, Planbox, IDEO, Intuit
/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design thinking is one of the most preferred education and learning tools witnessing embracement as education and learning practices favor intensive innovation and creativity. Orbis Research has collated a new market research report to evaluate the viability of design thinking across end-user verticals.
Fields such as technological applications advocate design thinking integration for superlative business delivery.
Design thinking procedures are more solution prone and target consumer problems and impactful solutions for the same. Design thinking approaches focus on finding out appropriate products and services to improve consumer interaction and a more personalized customer journey. Design thinking practices center around observational skills to unravel loopholes and obstruct ambiguity of problem areas.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Design Thinking Market
Design thinking is growing at rapid strides and is gaining further attention as businesses have transformed into virtual work culture. Connecting with customers remains highly pivotal to identify problem areas. For a more fulfilling customer experience design thinking has been synonymous with improved customer satisfaction.
Various advantages of design thinking such as problem visualization and from a multi-angular approach to accurately isolate problems and develop appropriate, fail resistant solution practices have been fueling large scale adoption and growth in design thinking market.
Design thinking market is a fast-growing market and is witnessing tremendous growth spurt and to further expedite business relevant decision amongst players. A detailed snapshot of market segmentation has been tagged in the report based on which design thinking market is segregated into enterprise size, industry, component, and deployment. By enterprise size, design thinking market is compartmented into large enterprise as well as SMEs.
On the basis of industry, the market is also diversified into electronics, pharmaceutical, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, BFSI amongst others. Software and services make up for component-based segmentation. Further, based on deployment, SaaS and on-premise modes are vital deployment-based segments.
The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Design Thinking market.
Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Type
By Component
Software
Services
By Deployment
Software as a Service
On-Premises
Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Application
BFSI
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Pharmaceutical
Retail and E-commerce
Manufacturing
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Design Thinking market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Design Thinking market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
Enigma
IBM Corporation
UpBOARD
Adobe Systems
Planbox
IDEO
Intuit
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Design Thinking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Design Thinking Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Retail and E-commerce
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Design Thinking Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Design Thinking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Design Thinking Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
2.2.2 Design Thinking Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Design Thinking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Design Thinking Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Design Thinking Market Trends
2.3.2 Design Thinking Market Drivers
2.3.3 Design Thinking Market Challenges
2.3.4 Design Thinking Market Restraints
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Type
Chapter Five: Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific
Chapter Nine: Latin America
Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles
11.1 Enigma
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.3 UpBOARD
11.4 Adobe Systems
11.5 Planbox
11.6 IDEO
11.7 Intuit
Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
