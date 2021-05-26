Global Paper Chemicals Market SWOT Analysis 2021-2027, by Manufactures, Application, Type, Sales Channels, Revenue, Demand and Future Opportunities

Recently published report on paper chemicals market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2027. The global paper chemicals market size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper chemicals are certain type of chemicals used for the manufacturing of paper. The paper chemicals modify the properties of the paper which makes it more usable. The paper chemicals improve the color and brightness of the paper. Also, the paper chemicals increase the strength and make the paper resistant. The paper chemicals are used for pulping, bleaching, sizing, strengthening, wet-strength, dry-strength, binding, filler, retention, coating, optical brightening, and more such tasks. There are various chemicals used in the manufacturing of paper including alum, Albarine, Chlorine dioxide, Chlorine, Dolomite, DTPA, EDTA, Enzyme, FSA, Gaur gum, Gypsum, Hydrogen Peroxide, Hypochlorous acid, Lime, Limestone, Magnesium Bisulfite, Magnesite, Milk of Magnesia, Rosin Soap, and more such chemicals. Even in this electronic and digital era the paper is used at a great stage thus has stirred the Paper Chemicals Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paper Chemicals Market

The global Paper Chemicals market size is projected to reach US$ 26860 million by 2026, from US$ 22700 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

The consumer consciousness towards sustainable packaging and following the regulations imposed by the government has spurred the Paper Chemicals Market. Moreover, various governments across the world has banned the use of plastics inclining everyone from retailers, wholesalers, distributors, packagers, individuals, and all others use paper has increased the demand for paper which is driving the Paper Chemicals Market globally. Most importantly the hotel industry and the retail industry are the highest contributors in the market as they use paper for packaging food and other food products. The packaging prevents the food from damaging and falling down and also meets the hygienic requirements.

The top manufacturer of the paper chemicals in the Paper Chemicals Market are Imerys, Kemira, AkzoNobel, DuPont, BASF, Ecolab, Kemira Oyj, and Solenis among others. The countries like the U.S., Netherlands, Finland, and Germany among others dominate the market.

However the substitutes used such as polyethylene and polyurethane in packaging is restraining the Paper Chemicals Market. These substitutes are used more because they can be reused and do get spoiled by water. The wake of Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the market. Moreover, the prices of the raw material such as paper and chemicals used for manufacturing has also witnessed fluctuations in the past few years which is also another factor restraining the market.

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clariant

Evonik

Huntsman

Imerys

Kemira

ERCO Worldwide

SNF Group

Solvay

Paper Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binders

Paper Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging Materials

Paper Mill

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Paper Chemicals market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Paper Chemicals market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027.

Competitive Landscape and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis

