For immediate release: May 25, 2021 (21-135)

Pierce County health care provider license suspended on allegations of attempted murder and kidnapping

OLYMPIA – State health officials immediately suspended the license of Pierce County certified nursing assistant (NC.10041523) David Clarke-Levy pending further legal action.

Clarke-Levy has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping in Pierce County Superior Court. Clarke-Levy allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and told her that he was going to kill her and then kill himself. Charges state that he then forced his victim into his car at gunpoint.

Clarke-Levy cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

Clarke-Levy also has a pharmacy technician credential. The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission has an open investigation regarding that credential.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

