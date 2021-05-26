Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A301956
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 0352 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Buffy Huntington
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of civil disturbance in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Buffy Huntington had violated her court ordered Conditions of Release by operating a motor vehicle. Investigation also revealed Huntington’s license to be criminally suspended. Huntington was issued a citation to appear in court and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/24/2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861