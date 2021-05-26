Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:21A301956

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 0352 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Buffy Huntington

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of civil disturbance in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Buffy Huntington had violated her court ordered Conditions of Release by operating a motor vehicle. Investigation also revealed Huntington’s license to be criminally suspended. Huntington was issued a citation to appear in court and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/24/2021 @ 0830 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

 

