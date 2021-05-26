Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,582 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 25th, 2021, at 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic - 13 VSA 1043, Violation of Conditions of Release - 13 VSA 7559

 

ACCUSED: Aric J. Young                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On May 25th, 2021, at approximately 2215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a family disturbance at a residence in Shaftsbury, VT.  Investigation revealed that Aric Young was involved in a physical altercation in which he choked a family member, causing them to not be able to breathe.  Aric also had conditions of release to not abuse or harass the victim.  Aric was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release on Aric and remanded him to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail.  Aric was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Bennington Criminal Division on May 26th, 2021, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2021, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.