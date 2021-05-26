Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B301418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 25th, 2021, at 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic - 13 VSA 1043, Violation of Conditions of Release - 13 VSA 7559

ACCUSED: Aric J. Young

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 25th, 2021, at approximately 2215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a family disturbance at a residence in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Aric Young was involved in a physical altercation in which he choked a family member, causing them to not be able to breathe. Aric also had conditions of release to not abuse or harass the victim. Aric was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release on Aric and remanded him to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail. Aric was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Bennington Criminal Division on May 26th, 2021, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2021, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.