Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Ranks among 2020 KPMG China Fintech 50 for 4th Time

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT), China's leading independent financial product discovery and recommendation platform, once again clinched a spot in the 2020 KPMG China Fintech 50 report, the fourth time it made the list since the report series was initiated in 2016.
According to the report released on January 18 by KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, Jianpu Technology ranked among industry counterparts including the fintech arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank Fintech, JD Digital, Du Xiaoman Finance and LUFAX.
The 2020 China Leading Fintech 50 selection committee comprises multiple external experts and KPMG global and China representatives with professional service experience in areas ranging from information technology, data, capital market and venture capital investment to risk management, financial work, macroeconomy and financial services.
The 100 fintech companies included on this year's list were quantitatively assessed in five areas: technology and data, innovation and change, financial services offered, recognition in the capital markets and development foresight.
To reflect the rapid development of fintech and industrial trends, this year KPMG has for the first time adopted a “Double-50” approach, including 100 outstanding fintech companies on the list. The presence of Jianpu Technology as a listmaker is a testament to wide recognition of its fintech innovation capacity and digital inclusive finance practices.
With the expansion and maturity in recent years of technology such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and big data, financial products are increasingly applied in specific business scenarios. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's fintech segment has only thrived and showcased enormous vitality and creativity under the "Three-Year Plan" (2019-2022) mapped out by the People's Bank of China.
"Fintech industry has exhibited strong resilience in the face of the pandemic, in particular, it accelerated financial institutions' embrace of the internet and digital transformation," said David Ye, co-founder and chief executive of Jianpu Technology. "Fintech effectively addressed the need for contactless financial services during a special period, providing substantial support for micro, small and medium-sized businesses to resume operation."
To help financial institutions better address the challenges in the process of digital transformation, Jianpu Technology and its digital financial service platform Zhanrong Digital Technology has launched a series of digital products and services based on machine learning algorithms. Take installment credit scoring model for example, it utilizes reject inference methods to assist with online loan decision and is applied to risk identification through deep learning, transfer learning, knowledge graph, unsupervised small sample learning and other advanced modeling technologies. To date, it has been adopted by hundreds of financial institutions, including state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks, consumer finance institutions, trust and so on.
Due to its outstanding technology-driven performance, Zhanrong has emerged as the first choice for numerous financial institutions seeking digital transformation. It has served thousands of financial institutions, participated in over 100 million credit decisions, and provided a strong guarantee for the safety of funds to the tune of hundreds of billions of yuan.
Speaking about the selection process, Honson To, Chairman of KPMG China and Asia Pacific, says, "In selecting the companies, we are deeply impressed by the great potential for China's fintech market. In this year’s China Fintech 50, we identified a remarkably large number of high-quality companies through a market-guided and technology-driven selection process. "
As a pioneer of AI's application in finance, Jianpu Technology has adopted technology-driven solutions to upgrade its products and services. By accelerating the digital transformation for financial service providers, and moving down into lower-tier markets to reach more users, Jianpu Technology has transcended geographical limitations and narrowed the digital gap, to the benefit of hundreds of millions of households and tens of millions of micro and small businesses.
In so doing, it also has improved the financial well-being, sense of security and financial inclusion for the average user. On the back of these strengths, Jianpu Technology has been included in the KPMG China Leading Fintech 50 and KPMG Global Fintech 100 reports for a couple of times.
