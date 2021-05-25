Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the 100 block of Carroll Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:11 pm, three suspects entered an establishment at the listed location.  Two of the suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter while the third suspect stood as a lookout.  The suspects assaulted an employee and took property.  The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

The vehicle, described as a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest

