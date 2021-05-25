Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for an investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Brandon Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 28 year-old Dominic Crowder, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.