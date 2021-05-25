Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:44 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/1W2jIYeJy6U

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia