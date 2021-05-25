Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Roundtable: The Surge in Traffic Crashes, Fatalities, and Injuries in the District and the Urgent Need to Fully Fund the Vision Zero Enhancement Omnibus Amendment Act 

Testimony of Everett Lott, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation 

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment 

Council of the District of Columbia 

Thursday, May 13, 2021 

12:00 p.m. 

Room 500 

John A. Wilson Building 

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 

Washington, D.C. 20004

