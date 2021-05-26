Australian research technology firm Glow welcomes US research expert to advisory board

Australian research platform Glow has announced its intention to expand further into North America through the advisory board appointment of Sima Vasa.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sima Vasa, a leader in the market research, data and analytics space, has joined the Advisory Board of research technology company Glow as the company expands its footprint into North America. Sima, a respected research industry veteran, serial entrepreneur and investment banker joins in an advisory role to help support Glow’s continued growth across business, networks, and partnerships, particularly in North America. Sima’s role at Glow is ongoing from April 2021.

“Glow’s approach is unique in the way they seamlessly use their technology to deliver insights in an expedient manner for their blue-chip roster of clients. Equally, their philosophy is different - they really believe in using data to support social impact and that's an approach I really believe in,” Sima says.

Sima is the co-founder of Paradigm Sample, an online data collection business as well as Infinity Squared Ventures, an advisory services company. Sima is also a Senior Advisor at Oberon Securities, a middle market investment banking firm. Sima also launched and hosts Data Gurus, a leading industry podcast for data practitioners.

Tim Clover, Glow CEO & Founder says “Sima’s experience in launching, building and scaling her own successful research business in the US will be invaluable for us as we enter the US market. Not only is she an incredibly experienced and respected leader, but she also shares our vision that insights can be used to do good. We are thrilled to have her on the team as we continue our rapid growth.”

Glow is a sophisticated online research platform that enables businesses to make better decisions through fast, affordable and robust consumer research.

Glow was founded in Australia in 2013, currently has offices in Australia, the UK and Hong Kong and is able to service businesses in over 140 countries around the world.

Glow is a member of the Research Society and part of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the data industry’s largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for researchers, corporations and government. Glow is also an active participant in the data for good movement and has no political affiliations.