Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Dance Gig Inspired By NJ Middle School Girl

A gig appropriate for all ages. Let your fingers do the dancing, cheer up the world and have fun for good #funforgood #funfingerdance www.FunDanceGig.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund sweet gigs. The Dance Gig is for everyone who loves to have fun and let their fingers do the dancing.

Let Your Fingers Do the Dancing...Cheer Up The World and Showcase Your Talent for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. Fun Dance Gig is inspired by Middle School Girl TheBookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture 'We Use Our Voice for Good.'The purpose of the dance gig is to cheer up the world, have fun, and use talent for good The gig is appropriate for all ages. Dance Gig Creators; choreograph, choose music, design costumes, and perform (let your fingers do the dancing).According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Recruiting for Good celebrates the sweetest finger dance videos by showcasing them on our website, and writing press releases (celebrate your talent)."AboutFun Dance Gig is inspired by Middle School Girl TheBookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.FunDanceGig.com Cheer Up The World and Showcase Your Talent for Good!Love to make a positive impact and party? Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented family and friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 Gift Card for Fine Dining, Food Delivery Services, or Specialty Food (Beer and Wine). And with your help we sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.SweetFoodieRewards.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

Choreographed and Performed By TheBookWorm