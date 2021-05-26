New report looks at Creator Loyalty on YouTube and what it means for marketers

How important is the loyalty of creators on YouTube, and how can it affect your video marketing strategy?

There are two important considerations in this: if you are creating your own YouTube channel and mapping out your video content strategy, then of course it is the key to maximum performance to understand what keeps viewers coming back time and time again. .

And from a marketing perspective, creator loyalty can also help you guide your ad placement and influencer marketing partnership options. For example, if you know that fitness channels have higher rates of return, this may make a greater consideration in your outreach, as you know that these creators have more reliable connections with their viewers.

To provide more insight into this, the team of Tubular Labs recently analyzed the top 100 YouTube channels in a series of categories over two months (January and February 2021) to get an overview of the look at return and which genres see more creative loyalty.

Tubular Labs measured a rate of return based on ‘the number of viewers who watched consecutively in both months and who met a 30-second quality threshold ‘. It offers a new perspective on the channel categories and specific channels that bring about the most ongoing engagement. You can download the full report here, but in this post we are going to look at some of the key findings.

To begin with, Tubular’s researchers found that game viewers are the most loyal on YouTube, with more than 50% of them returning regularly to their favorite channels.

As you can see here, other entertainment genres like ‘People & Blogs’, ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Sports’ also have a high audience percentage, while ‘Travel’, ‘Home & DIY’ and ‘Animals & Pets’ see the lower viewer. loyalty as average.

It makes sense – people will go to one of these channels based on one-time searches, while pets may see high viewing rates based on YouTube recommendations, for example, but you do not necessarily want to see the content every day. But as noted, it’s worth considering in your strategic approach, as it can help provide a better understanding of where YouTube viewers regularly want to get involved, and what types of creators are better off building a community. .

And individual creators are also an important consideration in this regard.

According to tubular laboratories:

“It’s no surprise that top-achieving top creators, who constantly deliver amazing content to their audiences, force viewers to come back time and time again. This means that the better and more consistent your content strategy is, the greater the chance that will attract advertisers with loyal viewers, some examples include creator SSSniperWolf, who is twice as loyal as the average, while the Inside Edition audience is 72% above the standard (compared to an average loyalty level for the total News). genre). “

Also noteworthy is the high level of involvement with The Dodo, despite the lower overall retention rates in the ‘Animals and Pets’ category. Tubular says that The Dodo ‘is remarkable for creating reliable content with repetitive formats and sequences’, which is the key to maximizing viewership.

If you are looking for notes on maximum engagement, it may be worth taking some tips from these channels and creators.

Finally, Tubular Labs also looked at the retention rates for the top 1000 influencers on YouTube versus the top 1000 media channels, which showed that YouTube viewers have a clear preference for specific creators over brands.

I mean, it’s probably not a big surprise, but it’s worth noting these trends and how they define next – generation media users when considering your brand placement and marketing opportunities.

In general, here are some interesting remarks that can help guide your YouTube strategies – or at least give you a better understanding of how YouTube influencers are driving the next phase of media engagement, especially among younger viewers.

And they are indeed driving the next phase. Youtube recently reported that more than 120 million people in the United States now stream YouTube or YouTube TV on their TV screens, which means that YouTube is gradually replacing traditional TV as the main media communication channel, making it a much bigger consideration for all marketers over the course of time.

Given this, it’s worthwhile to know the latest trends and viewing habits, with the aim of maximizing the campaign in your key markets.

You can check the full report on the value of loyal viewers of Tubular Labs here.