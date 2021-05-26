Mountain West Financial, Inc. Launches New Version of its Mobile App, Powered by Loanzify
Mountain West Financial enhances company’s digital mortgage service offerings. Releases mobile app powered by Loanzify. App connects LOs, borrowers, realtors.
We believe that offering great customer service means being able to work with clients in the ways in which they are comfortable, to create a concierge level experience - mobile is a huge part of that.”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain West Financial, Inc., a full-service privately-held mortgage lender with 24 locations and over 100 loan officers, announced today the launch of the new version of its mobile app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Powered by Loanzify, the preeminent mobile app developer for the mortgage industry, Mountain West Financial app enhances the company’s digital mortgage service offerings. With a reputation of providing clients with exceptional personalized and ethical service, MWF's mobile app provides borrowers with an enjoyable and secure way to apply for a loan, stay informed, and effortlessly complete the entire home financing process conveniently from their mobile devices.
— Laura Martell, Executive Vice President, Mountain West Financial
The demand for touch-free financial services sky-rocketed due to the pandemic and remains a top priority for borrowers and loan originators. Version 4 of the app helps MWF exceed these expectations and elevates the borrower experience with an intuitive user interface that simplifies the mortgage journey from start to finish for its users.
“We believe that now, more than ever, offering great customer service means being able to work with clients in the ways in which they are comfortable, to create a concierge level experience - and mobile is a huge part of that. Our Borrowers and Realtor Partners alike enjoy the convenience and flexibility by utilizing our mobile app, especially the new, simplified and intuitive version 4,” said Laura Martell, Executive Vice President, Mountain West Financial. “We are pleased with the feedback in the beta release so far, and look forward to being a part of the homeownership journey for even more happy clients in the months to come.”
Built for scale and partnership, v.4 of the MWF mortgage mobile app connects loan officers, borrowers, and referral partners to automate the loan life cycle with in-app communication, dynamic document exchange, and relevant guides and educational tools. MWF loan officers can customize their profile and share the mortgage mobile app with real estate partners and stakeholders, giving them access to tools such as consumer-facing mortgage calculators, pre-approval letters, automated notifications, and instant messaging.
"Mountain West Financial has been our partner since 2009 and one of the early adopters of Loanzify Mobile App when we first launched the app back in 2014," said Rocky Foroutan, Founder and CEO of LenderHomePage. "We're thrilled to have them again be the first mortgage lender to deploy v.4 of our mobile app and proud to continue our partnership that supports MWF to remain competitive with digital mortgage innovation."
About Mountain West Financial:
Mountain West Financial, Inc.® is headquartered in Redlands, California with 24 locations serving Retail, Wholesale, and Consumer Direct clients throughout the United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call 909-793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About Loanzify:
Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.
