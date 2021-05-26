The most famous celebrities on Instagram compared to national population [Infographic]

The celebrities on Instagram who are most followed have great attention, which creates great engagement every time they post. But have you ever considered how important their audiences are compared to, say, the population of some countries?

The team at PostBeyond did, so they put together this new infographic, which compares the most famous people on Instagram with national populations from around the world, to give a little extra context on how important their reach and influence has now become in the app.

For example:

The following from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram is now more than four times the population in the UK

Ariana Grande recommends an audience in the app comparable to 5c the population of Spain

Kylie Jenner’s audience equals 6x Canada’s population

Of course, not all of their followers are active in the app all the time, and they do not all see every post from these celebrities. And as we have seen from previous fake account deductions, a percentage of which would also be bots and fakes, possibly bought by the celebrity of their team, or perhaps just following these big bills to make themselves look more legal.

Still, it’s interesting to see how the size of their Instagram audience matches these population statistics. I mean, it’s like saying ‘if Facebook were a country, it would be twice as big as China’, which is true, in numbers, but more a trifle than a statement of status or influence.

But then again …

You can complete infographic below.