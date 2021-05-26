Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office to announce charging decision in review of Manuel Ellis’ death Thursday

SEATTLE — The Attorney General’s Office will announce a charging decision in its review of the death of Manuel Ellis on Thursday, May 27.

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the state of Washington with attorneys and staff in 27 divisions across the state providing legal services to roughly 200 state agencies, boards and commissions. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

