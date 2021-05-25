LinkedIn adds a new ‘Boost’ option for organic posts, new opportunity promotion and management equipment

LinkedIn wants to make it easier for brands to maximize the reach of their posts, with a new Facebook-like Boost option to turn organic page updates into paid ads, while also adding new tools to maximize virtual events, and track their in-app performance.

First, with the new ‘Boost’ option – if explained by LinkedInSometimes, if you put an organic update on your company page, you may find that it gets early pull, and you may want to profit from it without creating a new ad.

Now you can do it:

Starting today, you can easily “strengthen” any well-performing organic post directly from your LinkedIn page. With the click of a button and a few payment details, you can boost your most engaging or time-sensitive content a bit to expand your audience quickly “It’s as simple as it sounds, and the latest way to reach a wider audience without learning how to use new marketing tools.”

As you can see here, you’ll soon see a new ‘Boost’ button on your company page placements, which provides a quick, easy way to get more reach – as long as you are willing to pay for it.

In the accompanying notes on Boosting, LinkedIn explains that users will be able to choose from four goals if they give a boost:

Brand awareness

Video views

Involvement

Website visited

You can then also choose your target audience:

Profile based – Select target group criteria from work enterprises, work functions or industries.

– Select target group criteria from work enterprises, work functions or industries. Interests based – Select target group criteria from member groups.

– Select target group criteria from member groups. LinkedIn Hearing Pattern – Choose a LinkedIn audience template with preset targeting options.

You can also choose the location, add exclusions and set the desired budget. Then click “Boost” and start your campaign. LinkedIn also published a short article guide to boost for those looking for more tips and strategies.

It can be a useful way to get more eyeballs on your content, while also providing a way to do organic testing, by boosting posts that are already getting a boost.

The real value will come down to how good LinkedIn’s targeting system is at showing your content to the right audiences – and as with Facebook, it’s a little pleasant to have to pay to reach at least some people who are probably already following your company page. Either way, this may be another option to consider, at least for experiments, as you want to maximize your performance on LinkedIn.

In addition, LinkedIn is adding a new opportunity advertising option to help marketers increase their awareness of their virtual events.

“By appearing right in the LinkedIn stream, the event ad feature helps you promote your event by indicating important event details, such as date, time, and how to join your event, to a whole new audience, while members also allow to learn if mutual commitment was interested in attending. ‘

LinkedIn has been working over the past year to refine its options for virtual opportunities, in response to increased demand due to the pandemic. The platform has made its event option available to all company pages last april, then added live streaming for events a month later, it offers new ways to facilitate the connection in the app, and offers virtual opportunities linked to your business presence.

It enables businesses to use their LinkedIn presence to promote their virtual encounters, which in turn helps brands connect with more of the business staff they want to retain, without getting them to launch a new app or download load. via a separate website.

Now, brands will also be able to promote their virtual opportunities to prospective participants – and while it is expected that we will be able to return to personal opportunities at some point in the near future, it seems likely that at least some businesses will trust for some time virtual events, as well as a security measure as well as keeping costs low while still being aware.

In addition, LinkedIn has also added new analytics for event advertising, which will provide insights into the reach, engagement, and ‘firmographic composition’ of participants.

This will provide more specific insight into the impact of your efforts, enabling you to better plan your LinkedIn video strategies and maximize your in-app opportunities.

LinkedIn also wants to offer more streaming options, with a new Custom flow process that enables Company Pages to stream through a range of third-party video platforms, including Zoom, WebEx, OBS, and Microsoft Teams. LinkedIn notes that the use of LinkedIn live streams has increased by more than 400% year-on-year

And lastly, LinkedIn is also updating its Mobile Page Analytics offering, which will now provide the same insight into the number of visitors, followers, and content engagement that you currently have access to via the desktop version.

It will also include organic and enhanced benchmarks, giving you more ways to manage your LinkedIn presence on the go.

These are some handy additions – and while we do not know how many people will rely on virtual events in the future, it’s good to make more options available on this front, especially as a way to promote your LinkedIn presence .

And as noted, with events on LinkedIn, you are also able to maximize your reach to the professional audience you have set up in the app, giving you more ways to use your LinkedIn presence to enhance your overall marketing and awareness efforts. to increase. .

You can read more about LinkedIn’s latest Boost and Opportunity promotion options here.