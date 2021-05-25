how to optimize your video pages • Yoast

Phil Nottingham Phil Nottingham is a marketing strategist specializing in video SEO and branding strategy and search engine optimization.

When publishing a new video on your website, there are several considerations you need to consider for video SEO. Not only should the video itself be optimized, but also the page on which it is embedded. In this post we will explain what you can do to work on your video SEO on the page. It helps you increase the traffic to your video and the page it is on.

While the core elements of video SEO metadata and thumbnail optimization, there are a number of other important factors that you need to consider at the page level. This is to ensure that you rank videos on Google and other search engines as well as possible.

1. The video should be an important focal point of the page

It used to be that by including the relevant video metadata on the page, you could essentially ensure that any page would rank in the video search, and with a video-rich snippet in Google’s universal search results. No matter how important the video was to the essential user experience on that page. Probably due to an excess of spam, a change in 2014 has meant that only pages where the video is primarily the main focus are likely to be indexed.

What the criteria are specifically to consider a video as a key focus remains unclear. However, there are some common factors associated with a page being indexed:

Video above the fold

‘The Fold’ is a fairly elastic concept in 2021. But the core principle remains that the video should be clearly visible and appear in the top part of the page. The average user or bot does not have to do extra work to locate the video once it has been uploaded.

A great video is embedded

A 640 x 360 pixels embedded is a fairly standard size for most websites. 400 x 225 pixels (example below) is also the smallest that the embedding should be if you want it indexed in Google search.

Supporting information included

Relevant supporting information should appear next to the video. For example, a video description, interaction count, a title if applicable, and any applicable links.

If you’re thinking about a YouTube video page, it’s a good measure of the importance of the video as ‘key focus’. The built-in video itself fills most of the top of the page, with supporting titles, information and data underneath. The rest of the page is filled with comments and related links.

Note that these criteria do not mean that you cannot find a product page or other page where the video is a secondary focus, and it is ranked in Google Video Search. But it is unlikely that Google would prefer to display a rich snippet in the overall results unless the video is very prominent on the page.

There is still value in optimizing all the other aspects of any page for video SEO. Even if you can not adjust the size or prominence of the video embedded on the page. It will still help to provide relevant information to Google that can improve your rankings. However, if you are struggling to get a page rank with the rich snippet, the video size and positioning may be a variable worth playing.

2. The video must be visible on the first satisfied paint

The most common technical hurdle to index and rank videos is render-blocking JavaScript. This occurs when a script is implemented that requires loading before the browser can detect and load the iframe or JavaScript code for the video. Googlebot Video has a limit on the amount of JavaScript it can deliver. Preliminary tests have revealed that anything longer than 5 seconds is likely to be abandoned. As a result, you need to make sure the need for your video embed is loaded and accessible as soon as possible. Both for users and crawlers.

The standard to strive for is that the video player is visible (i.e. a loaded thumbnail and a clickable play button) after the first satisfied paint. And that it can be achieved in a matter of seconds. The simplest way to do this is with the Yoast Video SEO Plugin, which especially for YouTube videos ensures the necessity of any video upload immediately, while the rest of the scripts then load asynchronously.

If you can load the rest of the content assets faster, hold back your video assets to be loaded via a JavaScript trigger, then it will cause problems for video SEO and need to be reviewed. The best way to optimize the loading speed of the pages is by asynchronous loading (with the priority of the essential player and thumbnail assets). Instead of holding back critical files for playing videos.

3. The video you want to index must be uploaded to the page first

With pages containing multiple videos, you need to make sure that the video you want is indexed first. Rather than just being the video at the top of the page. Googlebot video usually stops and indexes only the first video it encounters. Which is not necessarily related to the order in which the videos appear on a page.

The best way to test this is with tools like WebPageTest which will show you a waterfall map indicating the order in which you load your video assets (see below).

Both Google and Bing can not yet discover the complete information about an embedded video without further help in the form of ‘VideoObject’ Schema.org format, and the best way to provide it is via microdata in the

of the page, or JSON-LD in the . The simplest way to do this scalably is with the Yoast Video SEO Plugin , but you can also do this with some custom code automatically if needed.

The required data is as follows:

Data Schedule Description Embed the video “EmbedUrl” / “ContentUrl” A link to the video file or the video player Video title “Name” <60 characters. Editorial title, designed to generate print Video description “Description” 100-150 characters. Clear, clearly written outline of the video content Duration of the video “Duration” The duration of the video in ISO 8601 format. For example, PT00H10M15S represents a duration of ’10: 15 ‘ Thumbnail Link “ThumbnailUrl” A link to a high resolution image, ideally 1920 x 1080 pixels Captions “Transcript” A transcript of plain text of the voice-over in the video. Upload Date “Upload Date” The date the video was published, in ISO 8601 format. For example, “2021-05-19” represents May 19, 2021.

5. Use the video thumbnail as the OpenGraph image

Unfortunately, on occasions where a page contains one image as the video thumbnail (thumbnailURL) in the JSON-LD or Microdata, but an image other than the featured image is included using the Open Graph protocol (

), Googlebot video may be confused and sometimes choose to select the Open Graph image rather than the fixed video thumbnail, which may result in an image with an inappropriate aspect ratio and resolution being presented as a video thumbnail word. in the search results. To counteract this error, the best thing is to just ensure consistency in all the metadata on the page, with only a single image which is also the video thumbnail.

The downside to this is that you can not prescribe that one image on Facebook and Slack be used as the suggested image. But another one for Google Search, and the Open Graph image should be in a 16 × 9 aspect ratio. In most cases, however, this should not be too much of a problem. If the page in question is video-centric (in line with point 1), then best practices for optimizing Facebook and Google will be very similar (guidelines here).

Note that with some plugins, the Open Graph image may be generated automatically and may not be editable manually. Use the to solve the problem Yoast SEO Plugin (free or Premium), and manually adjust the Facebook image to match the thumbnail for the video (as below):

Manually updating the Facebook image is the best way to ensure consistency between video-level metadata and page-level metadata.

These features can be found in the drop-down menu on any specific page or post editor.

Optional: Add the transcript to the page

If it makes sense in the broader context of the page, for example for a vlog, including the transcript on the page, as a page copy, it can be a useful addition. This transcript can provide further signals about the relevance of search engine crawlers.

Here, unlike the captions in the Schema.org metadata, a more editorial lens can be taken. The transcript can be cut into paragraphs and sections, with subtitles and quotes, to make the content more readable and formatted like an interview or an article. If there are multiple voices in the video, they can be presented as characters in a script form.

Spend some time on your SEO on the page

In this blog post, we went through the steps you can take to optimize your video pages. Not only does it make your video content more eligible for a great place in the search results, it also makes your videos much easier for site visitors to watch. So make sure you spend time on your SEO on the page after adding a video to a page.

Gain your videos in the search results! Our video SEO plugin makes your videos eligible for Google’s video carousel and Google Video search results!

Read more: What is the best SEO platform for video hosting? »