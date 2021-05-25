Snapchat shares new research on the evolving use of AR in the product discovery and purchasing process

Snapchat it published a new report about the potential of branded AR tools to influence shopping behavior, and how augmented reality tools can change the e-commerce process in different ways.

The report, which in partnership with public media, contains responses from more than 1,000 people, between the ages of 13 and 49, in four markets (US, UK, France and Saudi Arabia), which were then linked to industry insights and user feedback who used AR tools the shopping process.

And there are some interesting, and probably indicative, data notes here. Here is a summary of the key points.

First, Snapchat notes that the use of AR is on the rise, and it looks like it will become increasingly influential in the future.

“Across the four measured markets, more than half of people aged 13-49 claim to have used AR in the past, and almost one-third have used AR. [And] this behavior is here to stay – more than 3 in 4 of all consumers believe that AR technology will play a role in the way people shop over the next five years. ‘

The study also found that more than half of those who use AR actively search for AR experiences, while the majority of the search activity comes via camera tools on digital platforms like Snapchat.

Involvement in these branded AR experiences also drives greater purchasing intensity, while 2 out of every 3 consumers who use AR brands for shopping also agree that they are more likely to shop after an AR experience.

“These numbers increase when talking about specific brand experiences, such as virtual approach at 72%”

This is especially relevant because as more platforms add AR testing tools to more types of products, you increase your opportunity to use them, giving more businesses more ways to adapt to these rising trends, and increasing product awareness and responses in- app.

The key to these tools, of course, lies in ensuring that your brand AR experience also reflects the actual experience. If a user virtually tries your makeup on, then buys, and the shade they get does not actually match what they tried, it can have a negative experience. Therefore, brands still need to use a level of AR. expertise to maximize such efforts. It can put AR testing tools out of the reach of many people, but then again, other, newer AR tools shoe try-on lenses and clothing can still give an indication of the purchasing process.

Snap’s research indeed shows that AR instruments can have an impact at different stages of the purchase price.

These are some valuable insights that can make you think about your own potential use of AR tools for promotion.

With Facebook evolving new AR portable , and the growing interest in e-commerce that in the practical sense fuels further AR innovation, the technology is now becoming more focused, with users going beyond just adding dog ears to their selfies and more functional uses of digital overlays and use tools that enhance their everyday experience.

And Snapchat looks to be at the forefront of the next AR shift. The app, which built a significant portion of its audience on the back of its AR tools, at one point seemed to have lost ground for the larger players who have more resources to fully develop AR, so portable, faster, Snap could have left in the dust in the near future.

But Snapchat is also developing its own AR-activated glasses, which he unveiled last week, along with Snap’s established hardware production process, and the lessons learned from the first version of the Glasses device, Snap may now be the leader in portable AR development, and the next big step for technology.

This is why these insights are so important, because although AR is mostly new at the moment, and these statistics may not be a hope for your strategic mapping, they can be very indicative in the near future and may help to lead. give. in your future planning.

You can read Snapchat’s full ‘Report on how AR brands affect purchases here.