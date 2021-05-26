From bitcoin to bourbon, the Mid-South M&A Capital Connection caters to a variety of tastes
U of L President and Louisville Healthcare CEO Council exec open the conference; Day One programs explore ESG, Bitcoin and M&A
It's expected that a Kentucky deal-making conference - even if it's virtual -- must have a bourbon component.
On that point, the June 17-18 Mid-South ACG Capital Connection doesn't disappoint. This annual event features a curated bourbon tasting session hosted by Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, a premium brand located in the heart of Louisville.
Of course, bourbon is an attraction. But it's not the only one for an event produced for private equity professionals, mezzanine lenders, investment bankers, service providers, corporate executives and entrepreneurs. Like every engaging deal-making event, it includes PE and investment bank marketplaces, one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities - and on-target programming.
Kicking off the event are Neeli Bendapudi, the 18th President of the University of Louisville, and Tammy York Day, the President and CEO of the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, a non-profit organization formed to leverage the collective voice of the nation’s top healthcare companies.
Bendapudi will explore the university's involvement in advanced manufacturing, medical research and its investment in a regional healthcare system. She received her Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Kansas, and most recently served as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor. She has experience on public and private boards and served as EVP and Chief Customer Officer of Huntington National Bank.
At the Healthcare Council, Tammy York Day leads member CEOs in addressing solutions to healthcare challenges, specifically in aging innovation to promote economic vibrancy in Greater Louisville. Previously, she served as Delta Dental's COO, where she spent 20 years working in strategy, underwriting, operations, sales and marketing and philanthropy, and winning community recognition for her leadership.
In its 12th year and co-produced by the Tennessee and Kentucky chapters of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), the conference features programs that dig into:
- Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), focusing on practical aspects of ESG collection, reporting, disclosure and regulation, and the balance between LP demands and portfolio company limitations. Moderated by Frost Brown Todd's Josh O'Bryan, the panel features John Poff and David Walden from MiddleGround Capital and Co-Founders of Tablecloth, CEO Elenore “Nelli” Garton, Ph.D., and CTO Kelly Abbott.
- Alternative avenues to purchase Bitcoin, a panel moderated by Guy Swann, host of the Bitcoin Audible podcast and a show featured in Forbes Magazine’s Top Crypto Podcasts of 2020. Now CEO of One Eleven Productions, Swann applies his background in networking and system administration, and film and media production. Participating in the panel is Parker Lewis, Head of Business Development for Austin, Texas-based Unchained Capital, which provides Bitcoin and Ethereum-secured loans to long-term cryptocurrency holders who want to take advantage of their ownership but don’t want to sell their assets.
- The "lessons learned" panel, moderated by Bass Berry & Sims' Tatjana Paterno, explores current M&A deal topics, with input from Greenwich Capital Group Managing Director Christopher Lewis and Probo Medical Chief Strategy Officer Jay Burkhardt. Probo is a global diversified supplier of refurbished medical equipment and is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a middle-market, healthcare-focused private equity investment firm. At Greenwich, Managing Director Chris Lewis advises business owners and senior executives on mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure initiatives.
Register to attend the conference at: https://tinyurl.com/2021MidSouthCapConn and receive event updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mid-south-cap-conn . Young professionals (under 35): register at https://2021midsouthcapconn.eventbrite.com
"Mid-South is a very convenient way for professionals to grow their networks, discover new ideas, build business relationships, secure capital and bring value for the companies they represent," said 2021 Mid-South Chairman Brad Smith.
A partial list of private equity and investment bank participants includes:
Blue Point Capital, CenterOak Partners, Chaffe & Associates, Citizens Capital Markets, Clearview Capital LP, Corporate Finance Associates, Frisch Capital Partners, Gauge Capital, GenCap America, Inc., Heartwood Partners, Industrial Device Investments, McCarthy Capital, O2 Investments, Oaklyn Consulting, Prairie Capital Advisors, Raymond James, Saw Mill Capital, Shore Capital Partners, StoneHenge Partners LLP, Thompson Street Capital Partners, TVV Capital and WILSquare.
MID-SOUTH SPONSORS:
Platinum: Frost Brown Todd. Silver: Bank of America | BKD CPAs & Advisors. Bronze: Accord Financial | Bass, Berry & Sims PLC | Brown Smith Wallace | GenCap America | MCM CPAs & Advisors | Shore Capital Partners | US Bank | Valuation Research Corporation | Weller Equity. Supporting: Fifth Third Business Capital | Kraft CPAs | MidFirst Business Credit | Polsinelli | PNC Bank | Sapling Financial Consultants
About Association for Corporate Growth
Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth (www.acg.org) is the premier M&A dealmaking community with 59 chapters worldwide. ACG’s global network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. ACG’s 13,000 members leverage exclusive benefits for dealmaking and networking opportunities.
About ACG Tennessee and ACG Kentucky
The Kentucky and Tennessee ACG chapters jointly produce Mid-South. ACG Kentucky connects corporate leaders, dealmakers and support professionals throughout Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana with programs that highlight private equity, finance, capital formation issues and trends, and through events that facilitate networking and business development. ACG Tennessee holds monthly meetings in Nashville and Memphis, features topics of interest to professionals in mergers and acquisitions in the middle market and promotes networking opportunities. Special events include an annual sporting clays outing and the Roaring 20s Awards that feature Tennessee's fastest growing companies.
