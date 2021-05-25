PROTECTQUE SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BOSTON BUILDING WRAPS AND thinkGuerrilla
New collaboration to protect Veterans at riskAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectque has signed a contract for BOSTON BUILDING WRAPS and thinkGuerrilla to develop a national Veteran sponsorship campaign to provide support through digital services offered on smartphones via Moolah Mobile. Moolah Mobile is a free phone that pays the customer money-generating $20-50 per month. Protectque enlisted thinkGuerrilla to develop a media campaign with the goal of putting a Moolah Mobile phone in every Veterans hands within 24-months. Protectque’s vision was to help every at-risk Veteran and homeless Veteran in the country. The first step was to connect people with communications technology to enable a suite of services including:
Wellness health check
Mood check – share how you feel each day
Connect with a counselor
Connect for housing services for homeless Veterans
Automated submission of documents needed for Veterans to get help
Food services
Schedule free Covid-19 test
Schedule free vaccination
Protectque has entrusted BOSTON BUILDING WRAPS to aggregate out-of-home, digital, mobile, television, radio, and other media for the largest public service announcement in a combined campaign to activate lifesaving services for Veterans. BOSTON BUILDING WRAPS is a second-generation out-of-home firm based in Boston with a track record of innovation and disruptive thinking in its approach to activating its customer's audience.
Moolah Mobile is the fastest growing mobile ad-driven rewards platform that shares revenue with the customer in the United States today. Moolah Mobile enables users to use their digital wallet to buy everything from coffee, medicine, gas, and food. Moolah Mobile was started in 2017 at Georgia Tech in partnership with a government lifeline provider.
Protectque is a Veteran-owned defense contractor serving the United States Federal government. Protectque continues to see the dire need for a solution to assist homeless Veterans and began the effort to aggregate the most experienced team to assist in this moral issue facing our nation.
