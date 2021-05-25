TikTok launches new ‘TikTok Radio’ station in partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

TikTok wants to strengthen its connection with music trends via a new partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora ‘TikTok Radio’ will be created, a new digital radio station that will show popular tracks based on platform engagement, and will include playlists of and collaborations with TikTok influencers during the summer in the US.

As explained by TikTok:

Sonically synchronized with the TikTok experience, the channel will feel like a radio version of the platform’s “For You” page. The TikTok Radio channel features a diverse group of TikTok creators who share popular music and stories behind showcasing songs, as well as a weekly countdown of music dedicated to TikTok’s most popular tracks. “

TikTok has already become a major channel to stimulate music trends, with the rise of ‘Dreams’ from Fleetwood Mac to last year at the top of the Billboard charts, in response to a popular TikTok track, which highlights the opportunity for record companies in the app.

And while this is the best example of TikTok that directly sparked a music trend, there are many others, with now the record company. increasingly looking for TikTok to help them define their marketing strategy, and even producers to create tracks, en renaming songs, based on what gets the most traction in the app.

Which makes sense. TikTok is now on course to become the next billion user platform, although its popularity among younger audiences means that it is also increasingly influencing viral trends.

As a result, the new TikTok Radio initiative is a logical partnership and will help strengthen the connection between music fans and the app. And it can also be worthwhile to set up brands that want to improve their presence in the app, with the radio program offering more perspective on the most important trends, which can help you guide your understanding and strategy.

In addition, Pandora is launching a series of exclusive playlists starting today, featuring popular TikTok creators “who will take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary on their choice”. The series begins with the TikTok star musician Bella Poarch.

Actually, TikTok’s overall influence can not be overlooked, but especially for music trends, its power is clear.

The limitation of this is that with TikTok’s trends driven by viral themes in the app, it can make it harder for TikTok creators to transfer their popularity to other platforms, if they want to, but with TikTok still growing and become a bigger player in the social space, they may not have to – although effective creation of creators remains an important challenge.

Either way, it’s worth fitting in to make the latest TikTok shifts feel better.

TikTok Radio is available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop and all connected devices.