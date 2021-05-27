L.A. Fashion Designer's Guide To Starting a Clothing Line
The independent fashion designer's way to bring their product to the masses and start a clothing line: LA Clothing Manufacturer, The Evans Group.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evans Group, led by fashion designer Jennifer Evans, offers various design services to help you start a clothing line.
But how do aspiring designers go about starting their clothing lines on a budget? The Evans Group offers methods for brand-building with industry quality and smaller budgets.
How Does the Evans Group Help You In Starting a Clothing Line?
Drawing upon her extensive business sense and fashion acumen, Evans and her team of talented professionals foster an environment of empathy and creative freedom. This goes a long way toward helping small-time designers build up their own brands in a competitive fashion market.
The process of starting your own clothing line becomes an easier, more straightforward creative process with the creative services The Evans Group provides.
With nearly 2,000 different clients and customers since 2005, the Evans Group has been a dominant force in fashion in Los Angeles. Based out of the Arts District in Downtown L.A., fashion haute couture has been TEG's claim to fame.
If an independent designer uses The Evans Group's methods, they will have access to various professional services. Once the designer contacts TEG, possibilities begin to appear. You'll have access to expert pattern and sample-making services, project managers, and other masters of their craft that make Los Angeles fashion so iconic.
Envision Your Brand’s Goals
What does your brand stand for? What are you trying to deliver to customers and consumers? This is a crucial first step in establishing your brand or fashion label. The Evans Group helps you with this by delving deep into what makes comprehensive fashion work once it leaves the manufacturer.
First, designers meet for a consultation with the team. This is where Jennifer Evans and her team of different experts meet online or off to discuss the goals and ideals of the designer. Budgets, timelines, and future pricing plans are all hashed out during the process. TEG offers you a comprehensive business plan to move forward.
Design and Source Materials
Without materials like prints and fabric, your ambitious goal to start your own clothing line is dead on arrival. That’s why you need to familiarize yourself with what fabrics and materials you want to use with your clothing line.
TEG communicates with clients to ensure that clothing orders have all of the applicable fabrics and materials. Depending on whether you choose small or large-scale production, the company will tailor the brand’s needs accordingly.
Independent designers can regularly meet with Evans and people to nail the personal look and feel that they want to start a clothing line.
Develop Your Brand
Starting your clothing brand takes a lot more than just materials like good fabric, sewing skills, and an online presence. Deep and meaningful communication between the LA-based clothing manufacturer is essential. Any mixed messages can put your brand in serious jeopardy. Who wants a bungled fashion launch because someone got measurements wrong or used the wrong color or fabric?
Jennifer Evans wants those ambitions to turn into tangible results. As such, a constant line of communication between the designer and Jennifer Evans remains open, allowing for the continuous development and implementation of successful ideas to take hold.
Produce the Clothing
After all of the above steps have been completed, it’s time to build your vision. Pairing talented textile workers with determined designers can make this vision an attractive reality.
Textile workers at TEG begin the process of manufacturing clothes, ensuring all of your specifications are accurate. Cutters, sewists, and textile workers all go to work, bringing a brand to life.
Keep in mind; it can take quite some time to produce a large amount of specified fashion. But if you follow the steps, it’ll be well worth your patience.
From here, you can confidently partake in marketing your brand, sell your clothes online, or display them proudly in stores. Jennifer Evans takes it upon herself to take all the time needed to perfect a piece of clothing, bringing your dream of starting your own clothing into reality.
How Does This Help Independent Designers?
Starting a clothing line can be a massive undertaking, one that can run into several obstacles. Pricing is one issue among many. The Evans Group allows designers on a budget to choose affordable pricing options, like 'The Test Drive.'
This development package contains the opportunity to meet with creative directors, project managers, and sourcing experts to create a few clothing samples. The 'Test Drive' can be an excellent way to dip your toe into the waters of starting a clothing line.
TEG has had an extensive list of clients and customers, each with its own unique story and brand to build upon. Many designers started a clothing line with the help of TEG and the extensive services within.
For example, Independent designer Greg Lauren, with TEG's help, had his 'Made in L.A.' clothing line on sale in Banana Republic stores. Other fashion designers have the opportunity to launch their brands with the help of TEG. TEG also takes pride in producing clothing lines and building brands in a socially responsible and sustainable manner. Along with the central Los Angeles textile factory, TEG has a branch in San Francisco specializing in bridal couture, avant-garde, fashion, and more.
With The Evans Group, starting your own clothing line seems more like a reality than an unrealistic and challenging task. TEG can help fashion designers create their own clothing line in a big way.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with unique skills and goals for independent fashion designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
